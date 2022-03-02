It’s not uncommon in Greene County for public servants like police officers and firefighters to be thanked for their service.
One family with a strong appreciation for the efforts of those representing the City of Tusculum went above and beyond in the form of a $50,000 check presented to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
Mayor Alan Corley revealed the donation Monday night at the city Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting. He said the benefactors wish to remain anonymous.
Fire Chief Marty Shelton said the donation will be used toward the purchase of much-needed air packs for firefighters.
Corley said that he recently received a call from the donors, who told him “how proud they are to live in Tusculum.”
“They told me they wanted to make a significant contribution to the fire department,” he said.
It was a timely call for Tusculum firefighters, who had to draw on limited resources to purchase the air packs after being turned down for a federal grant.
“We’ve got to take care of our firefighters and help them to do their job,” Corley said.
The significant donation “is certainly exciting. I think it’s a direct reflection of (work by city employees and fire department members), particularly of the fire department,” he said.
Shelton said the donation “is greatly appreciated.”
“We try to continue to improve and provide a better customer service always. To know your efforts are noticed and supported financially like this don’t come around too often,” he said.
Shelton said the all-volunteer fire department works hard for the community.
“The members are dedicated and give of themselves constantly with having to leave family and social events to volunteer their time and effort, even paying for items out of their pocket occasionally,” he said.
Shelton expressed appreciation for support by the city Board of Mayor and Commissioners, which “backs the department tremendously and continues to help us achieve goals that allows us to make improvements in our services.”
The fire department was the recipient in November 2021 of a $10,000 grant from the Chemtrec company, with the funds used to purchase hazardous materials and decontamination equipment. In January, a $298,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded through the state Department of Economic and Community Development was announced. Those funds will be used by the fire department toward the purchase of a ladder truck.
“The recent awards of Chemtrec, the ladder truck CDBG grant, and the especially generous anonymous $50,000 personal check has shown us anything is possible once you set your mind to it,” Shelton said.
The donation is timely. The fire department recently learned a federal Assistance to Firefighter Grant it applied for had been denied “and had to purchase the full amount of 12 self-contained breathing apparatus for $83,000,” Shelton said.
“That all but exhausted our bank account and we had other improvements planned such as two sets of the (SCBA equipment) firefighters wear to be rotated between incidents for the contaminated set to be laundered,” he said.
Shelton said the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department had been using outdated SCBA packs.
Other planned improvements include the introduction of escape systems for interior trained firefighters “to allow them to use an internal harness and rope system to bail out of an upper floor or risk being burned alive,” Shelton said.
Modifications are planned for the fire department brush truck “to remove the back seat and then replace it with shelving to organize it for better survivability,” he said.
The fire department also plans to replace a 1985 pumper-tanker truck with a truck having more water-hauling capacity at fire scenes.
“As calls and issues continue, we are setting goals to work toward with the community’s generous support,” Shelton said. “We work hard to make all donations count.”
Shelton invited the public to visit the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department at 145 Alexander St. to discuss improvements being made, and specific needs of the fire department.