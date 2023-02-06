As Tusculum grows, responses made by the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department continue to increase.
A ladder truck obtained in 2022 by the fire department is now detailed and equipped to assist in answering those calls.
RESPONSE CALLS UP
Tusculum firefighters responded to 296 calls of all types in 2022, compared to a total of 243 calls in 2021, according to figures compiled by the fire department.
That’s about an 18% increase.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department responded to 71 structure fire calls in 2022, compared to 47 in 2021.
Another high-volume call category was fire alarms, with the fire department responding to 72 such calls in 2022, compared to 60 in 2021.
Tusculum firefighters responded to 96 calls within city limits and 200 calls in the departmental coverage district outside city boundaries. About 32.5% of total responses were within City of Tusculum boundaries.
Vehicle wrecks also comprise a growing number of calls run by Tusculum firefighters. The fire department responded to 52 reported crashes in 2022, compared to 38 in 2021. Firefighters set up six landing zones for medical ambulance helicopters in 2021.
There were 43 calls for grass fires in 2022, and increase over the 36 reported in 2021. There were eight car fires, and an equal number of fire investigations conducted in 2022.
November 2022 proved the busiest month for the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, with a total call volume of 38.
Tusculum Fire Chief Marty Shelton provided some perspective.
“We are answering more calls annually, with a 50-plus call increase to incidents alone. The types of calls that are not shown are public relations events, controlled burns, smoke detector installs, and such. Those would easily add 20 annually of all those combined that are not dispatched,” Shelton said.
With new development in the city and increased traffic, the number of calls run by the fire department has gone up correspondingly, Shelton said.
“I feel we are answering more calls due to more people moving into the area, along with it being more difficult to have volunteers that are available (to) departments. We find ourselves answering into neighboring communities when staffing is not available for them, especially in the daytime hours,” Shelton said.
“Everyone, including the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, experiences this where you are having more calls to answer with less people to respond. We were answering over 30 calls a month in the last (months) of 2022,” he added.
Calls outside the city comprised about 67.5% of all responses in 2022. Calls outside city limits exceeded 74% of the total in 2021.
Tusculum firefighters donated 922 hours of their time responding to calls in 2022.
All volunteer fire departments in Greene County continue to welcome new members, Shelton said.
LADDER TRUCK ROLLING
Identifying lettering, new tools and other equipment has recently been added to a ladder truck introduced to the fire department roster in 2022.
The truck is identified by the name of the department and the number 16 — the TVFD call number.
The multi-purpose ladder truck was obtained last summer by the fire department. It has been in service since Tusculum firefighters completed driver training and other familiarization exercises on the apparatus.
With its 105-foot ladder, the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department truck is “the tallest aerial apparatus in Greene County, and with a 2,000 gallon-per-minute pump, possibly the largest pump capacity also,” Shelton recently said.
A $298,075 grant for purchase of the fire truck was announced in January 2022 by Gov. Bill Lee and the state Department of Economic and Community Development as one of 62 Community Development Block Grants statewide.
The grant required a 16% match from the City of Tusculum, or about $48,000.
The 2003 Pierce truck was purchased for $245,000, with the remainder of the grant money used for minor repairs and equipment. It came from a fire department in Pennsylvania. The truck replaced a 1997-model truck retired from the fire department fleet.
Planned repairs and purchases are ongoing, Shelton said. Improvements include new tires, a rear bumper, upgrading to LED lighting, and equipment required to meet National Fire Protection Association standards. Improvements and additions will continue to be made to the truck as the fire department moves on to its next priority — moving into a new station under construction across from Tusculum City Hall on Alexander Street.
Work on the new fire station has slowed with the recent cold, wet weather. Contractor Idell Construction awaits the delivery of building components, Shelton said.
Site preparation is complete. The three-bay station will be a prefabricated metal, or “package”-style, building. The post-steel metal building will include three bays to house large fire apparatus, with remaining space to house a kitchen area, a meeting/training space, storage areas and restrooms.
The fire station walls should go up soon. Shelton said the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department hopes to be in its new home by springtime.