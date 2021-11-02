The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department is now better equipped to provide services to the community and protect firefighters with news of a $10,000 grant through the the 2021 CHEMTREC HELP Award program.
The grant will be used to purchase hazardous materials and decontamination equipment, “fulfilling critical needs within the fire department,” Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
CHEMTREC is the world’s leading source of 24/7 call center support and information during hazardous materials incidents. For nearly 50 years, “their engagement with emergency responders around the world has been the engine that drives success,” a company news release said.
In light of that relationship, CHEMTREC has partnered with the National Volunteer Fire Council to award $10,000 apiece to volunteer fire departments in the U.S. that are also NVFC members.
Out of 119 applications this year from across the U.S. made available on June 1, only five departments were selected to receive the grant, including the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
Only two departments usually receive grants annually. As part of CHEMTREC’s 50th Anniversary celebration, $50,000 will be provided in 2021 for the CHEMTREC HELP Awards, the release said.
The awards are intended to help the fire departments enhance their response capabilities and increase local preparedness to respond to and prepare for hazardous materials incidents.
The decontamination equipment will be used to wash down a firefighter’s personal protective equipment, or PPE, following a fire while still at the scene.
With each firefighter wearing more than $10,000 per person in firefighting PPE, it will ensure their gear is washed of the harmful cancer-causing carcinogens and it will also keep it clean to help prolong its lifespan.
“The most important part is that it protects the firefighters from all the contaminants carried out on the gear from smoke particulates and other sooty debris during firefighting efforts,” the release said.
Studies have shown that if the gross decontamination procedures are performed on the scene prior to washing at the station in a commercial washer-extractor, a reduction of 85% of contaminants are removed. Cross-contamination concerns to the fire apparatus, the firefighters’ personal vehicles, and the firefighters’ families are greatly reduced by the process.
Firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14% percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population, according to research by the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety.
Firefighters can be exposed to hundreds of different chemicals in the form of gases, vapors, and particulates. Some of these chemical substances are known or suspected to cause cancer. Some of these hazardous substances are byproducts of combustion or burning, such as benzene and formaldehyde.
Other equipment to be purchased thought the grant by the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will include an air monitoring meter, hoses, nozzles, decontamination packs, firefighting foam, SCBA air cylinders, SCBA air masks, salvage covers, and more.
“The TVFD is very appreciative to be selected to receive this award, with thanks to CHEMTREC and the NVFC,” Shelton said.
For more information about CHEMTREC, visit https://www.chemtrec.com/chemtrec-services/emergency-responders/help-award.