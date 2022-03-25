The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department is one of only 62 throughout Tennessee to be awarded grants as part of the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
The program is administered through the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office. Grants were announced this week. Tusculum is the only volunteer fire department in Greene County to receive a grant.
Created through legislation signed by Gov. Bill Lee and approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, the program awards $1 million total to Tennessee’s volunteer fire departments in all three Grand Divisions.
The grants will be used to purchase firefighting equipment or to help departments meet local matching requirements for federal equipment grants.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department grant of $19,200 will be used to purchase much-needed personal protective equipment for firefighters, Chief Marty Shelton said. The gear is known as PPE.
The fire department had applied for a $50,720 grant to purchase eight sets of PPE, two self-contained breathing apparatus units and two SCBA cylinders.
A recent $10,000 grant to the fire department from CHEMTREC through the Virginia-based company’s 2021 CHEMTREC HELP Award program will also help purchase the equipment, which will take eight months to a year to be delivered, Shelton said.
The state grant award is welcome. Grant applications were submitted between Jan. 18 and Feb. 28 by 172 volunteer fire departments in Tennessee.
The applications were reviewed, scored, and submitted to a seven-member committee for the final award selection. As required by law, the grants were awarded equally to fire departments across Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions.
The TDCI and SFMO recognizes that volunteer fire departments “are crucial to providing fire safety in Tennessee,” the release said.
More than 75% of Tennessee’s fire departments are staffed entirely by volunteers. Of Tennessee’s 19,510 active firefighters, an estimated 11,229 are volunteers.
“Volunteer fire departments are the backbone of fire protection in our communities. As a lifelong member of the fire service, I am proud to be associated with a program that is helping protect Tennessee firefighters who risk their lives every day for their communities,” Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley said in the news release.
Grant program funding was increased by Lee from $500,000 in 2020 to $1 million in 2022.
“I’ve traveled across Tennessee and personally met many of the brave men and women who serve their communities as volunteer firefighters. I have seen the pressing needs faced by Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters who continue to steadfastly serve their communities. They show great courage and bravery despite using often aging equipment that needs to be replaced,” TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence said in the release.
Funds from the grants will help the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department in “fulfilling critical needs within the fire department,” Shelton recently said.