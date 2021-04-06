Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department volunteers were busy egging homes over the weekend, but in a good way.
Their efforts hatched smiles on the faces of many children over Easter Weekend.
In selected yards in Tusculum and the surrounding communities, the volunteers provided an “EGG-stra Special Surprise” for favorite “peeps,” consisting of baskets filled with Easter treats.
Participants could sign up with the fire department and, for a donation, request that baskets containing colored plastic eggs filed with candy and toys be placed in yards for children to discover Saturday or Easter morning.
A sign declaring “You’ve Been Egged” was placed at the door of each home where the Easter eggs were distributed.
It was a creative way to connect to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic while also helping to raise funds for the fire department, said Judy Mullett, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department secretary.
“They would contact us and we would take down the information and they would tell us if they would want us to deliver them and place them in their yard or do it themselves,” she said. “Some people wanted to bless other people, friends and family.”
Fire department volunteers delivered about 65 baskets to homes in Tusculum and surrounding communities, along with others for New Haven Church in Afton and at the Freewill Baptist Ministries Foster Care Home in Camp Creek.
Marty Shelton, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department chief, said that workers “delivered over 3,600 plastic eggs, with the majority filled with surprises, to approximately 65 locations.”
“It was a couple months’ planning process that people could have the department place eggs on their property or for someone else and their family for Easter. These were mainly in the Tusculum area, but kits could be purchased to be delivered by the customer,” Shelton said.
An event flyer was posted on social media and many people wanted to participate, Mullett said.
She said the “Egg My Yard” practice started in Easter 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to overtake the area.
“We had purchased non-perishable items to host our 2020 annual egg hunt, but then we had to cancel that due to COVID and not being allowed to have large groups of people together,” Mullett said.
“Folks started to do ‘Egg My Yard’ to classmates, friends and families and it was a widely growing event during 2020 to help bring cheer to homes during the COVID shutdown,” Mullett said.
“We are still somewhat in shutdown so we decided to do it instead of the fire department hosting its annual egg hunt for the safety of all the children,” Mullett said.
All COVID-19 safety protocols were followed, Mullett said.
“We took the safety precautions of our dear friends into consideration and sanitized all the eggs before delivery,” she said.
Kits containing candy- and toy-filled eggs, along with a “treat bag” containing other items were distributed as part of each basket.
Sponsoring businesses, including Texas Roadhouse and Dairy Queen, donated gift cards to add to the fire department-purchased eggs, Shelton said.
Mullett said Easter egg baskets were delivered Friday night, Saturday morning and Saturday night by volunteers.
“With COVID making us last year unable to do the annual egg hunt as we did the year prior in 2019, the department came up with this alternative,” Shelton said.
He said the activity “allows the department to give back in a different way to our supportive community and raise some money also.”
“The ‘eggings’ were carried out on Friday and Saturday in freezing temperatures from early morning to late night, depending on when the customer wanted delivery,” Shelton said.
Youngsters were delighted with the visit from the Easter Bunny.
“It was fun to be able to surprise the children. Some of them didn’t know we were coming at all,” Mullett said.