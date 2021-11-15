A barn was destroyed and two others damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon on a property at 470 Chestnut Ridge Road in Afton.
A separate fire Sunday night damaged the kitchen, chimney area and siding of a house at 1256 Morrison Road in Chuckey.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
The occupant of the Chestnut Ridge Road property told sheriff’s deputies she left early in the afternoon and when she returned about 4:30 p.m. Sunday saw one of her barns was on fire.
A 1980 Chevrolet pickup truck and a bush hog in the barn were destroyed. A second truck near the barn was damaged.
Two nearby barns were damaged by the heat and flames, a deputy’s report said.
The occupant is identified in the report as Carolyn Dunbar.
A burn pit between the barn that was destroyed and another barn had been used earlier Sunday by another occupant to burn wood boards, the report said.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by the Camp Creek and Nolichuckey volunteer fire departments, extinguished the blaze. Also on scene were the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and a crew from the Greeneville Light & Power System.
The barns are valued at $20,000. The trucks are worth $7,000. The bush hog is valued at $2,500.
Tusculum firefighters were called about 7 p.m. Sunday to a house fire at 1256 Morrison Road.
Owner Sheena L. Shanks told sheriff’s deputies that she and her family were in the kitchen cooking dinner when the room began filling with smoke.
Husband Jacob Shanks went downstairs to check on a stove where a fire had been burning earlier and nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary. Smoke continued to fill the kitchen. Sheena Shanks looked outside and saw smoke coming from the side of the chimney and wall of the house, the report said.
Firefighters from Newmansville and Limestone assisted the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department in extinguishing the fire. Damage was reported in the chimney, pantry and outside siding of the house.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.