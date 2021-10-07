Encouraging young people and others to join volunteer fire departments is vital to ensure Greene County first responder services remain viable.
Experienced firefighters impart their knowledge to new recruits, who in turn inspire their friends to join. The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department is one local example.
The TVFD has rolled out two new programs to expand its services to the public, Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
A junior firefighter program and a second support member program to provide assistance at fundraisers and incident scenes have been started.
“The department has worked close to a year to get all the logistics in place to launch the programs and will continue to make adjustments and improvements as we move forward,” Shelton said.
JUNIOR FIREFIGHTER PROGRAM
The junior firefighter program, known in some departments as the cadet or explorer program, introduces young men and women ages 14 to 18 to the fire service. The program is now up and running in Tusculum, Shelton said.
“A program that was not available at the TVFD for nearly 10 years has now been updated and re-opened up for the public once again,” Shelton said.
He said that a four-member committee will provide guidance and oversight to the junior program to ensure a safe learning environment.
Topics young volunteers will learn include the history of the fire service and modern firefighting practices.
“Members will learn skills used by firefighters in hose handling, traffic management, self-contained breathing apparatus operation, ground ladder skills, rural water supplies, and more. The goal is to provide a responsible approach to giving back to their community and becoming prepared to advance to the firefighting component of the department once they reach 18 years old,” Shelton said.
SUPPORT MEMBER PROGRAM
The second new program encourages “support members” to get involved with TVFD activities, Shelton said.
It “is for a support member that provides assistance, from helping at events such as dinners to providing help at an incident scene in all capacities except actually doing the firefighting and rescue activities,” Shelton said.
This program is available to men and women 18 years and older “who want to participate in any capacity of helping the department they choose to do.”
“We have several spouses that already are in the role of providing help at events but wanted to make this a more structured division of the department for outside people,” Shelton said. “Anyone who wishes to participate can be provided a role in helping out.”
For more information on either program, call the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department office line at 423-638-8068. Messages will be returned.
VARIETY OF SERVICES
Like most volunteer departments in Greene County, Tusculum firefighters are busy with a variety of activities. In 2020, the fire department answered 218 calls of all types.
The fire department responded to 26 structure fire calls last year. Members also responded to 52 fire alarms, 30 grass fires, eight car fires and “moved up” to six neighboring fire stations to provide coverage for departments out on fire calls.
Volunteers spent a total of 827 hours in fire department activity in 2020. Members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department also spend many hours each year participating in training exercises.
The fire department runs an average of between 250 to 300 calls annually, all the more reason to encourage junior and support members to participate, Shelton said.
“We look forward to hearing from anyone in the Tusculum or surrounding communities who would like to assist in either program to help make our department better,” he said.