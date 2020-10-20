The Greene County Commission approved two bond resolutions Monday, including one to fund a long-range energy project for schools.
The commission approved the issuance of a $10 million bond through education debt service to provide funding for a long-range project to reduce energy costs in to help provide for HVAC replacement in Greene County Schools facilities.
The second bond resolution authorizes refinancing of the county’s 2010 general bond. With the refinancing to a lower interest rate, it is estimated the county could save $80,000 per year over the four-year period until the bond is paid.
The new bond comes after action in September by the County Commission to authorize the funding of an energy services contract for the school system with Schneider Electric Buildings Americas, Inc.
The contract is for $8.9 million for measures to help improve energy efficiency within school system facilities and address issues with aging HVAC systems within the schools, a majority of which are nearing the end of their life expectancy. Additional bond funds would be used for other school capital projects.
It is estimated that the bond will likely require about a $570,000 annual payment from the county based on current interest rates. The school system has agreed to provide $250,000 each year toward the payment.
Ashley McAnulty of the Stephens Group, the county’s financial advisor, said the bond resolution does not call for any additional taxes to be levied with the anticipation that it can be paid through existing revenues.
The bond would be for a 20-year term. Earlier this month, McAnulty told the commission’s Budget and Finance Committee that the county should receive a low interest rate and should expect several bids due to its upgraded credit rating indicating sound financial management and stability. The county’s credit rating was recently upgraded by Moody’s Investors Service to “Aa3,” defined as a very low risk investment with high-quality obligations.
Currently, the market has less than 2% fixed interest rates for bonds, he said.
BUDGETARY, OTHER ACTION
In other school-related business, the commission approved amendments to the Greene County Schools budget totaling $262,031.
This includes $208,677 in funds from the state for safety measures in schools. This funding will be used to install and update cameras at school buildings and also cover expenses related to the Raptor system within the schools.
The Raptor system is a visitor management system in the schools. The system conducts a background check on each school visitor to determine if the individual is listed on the sex offender registry. The system also logs when a visitor enters and leaves the school and prints a temporary visitor badge that includes the person’s photo to be worn while in the school.
The amendments also include $53,225 in additional funds from the Save the Children program to purchase computers for students in kindergarten through second grade.
During Monday’s meeting the commission also approved $540,000 in budget amendments for the Solid Waste Department to provide additional resources for the operation of the Transfer Station. Anticipated revenue of $540,000 from estimated tipping fees from the Town of Greeneville for business municipal solid waste disposal will be allocated to provide funding for an additional driver for the Transfer Station, to increase mechanics’ pay to equal that paid by other county departments, increase the drivers’ hours from 7.5 to 8 hours a day and purchase equipment for the Transfer Station.
The county took over operation of the Transfer Station in July, and the Town of Greeneville assumed operation of the demolition landfill at the same time.
The commission also authorized the Greene County Highway Department to seek a $48,950 grant from the federal Emergency Water Shed Program to reimburse it for expenses related to repairs resulting from floods earlier this year.
A resolution proposing the demolition of the former Trantham’s Garage in the Debusk community was referred to the commission’s Road Committee for consideration after extensive discussion. The building was recommended for demolition due to its condition and traffic concerns with the expansion of the Debusk Convenience Center.
The building is currently used for salt storage by the Highway Department. Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell said the location allows the department to keep about half of its supply of salt on the south side of the county, which is beneficial in treating the mountainous areas there after a snowfall. He indicated that the department has no room to store more salt at its location on Hal Henard Road.
Also approved was a resolution to pay a $10,050 bill stemming from a court order for the mental evaluation of a defendant and an approximately 20-day stay at a facility. Funds for the expenditure are not included in the Circuit Court or General Sessions Court budget and would need to come from the unassigned fund balance.
The commission gave final approval of adding a 675-foot extension of Roaming Drive to the official Greene County Road List. The extension is the result of additional development of property that was beyond the end of the existing drive, which is a county road.