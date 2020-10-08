Two bond resolutions, one to finance a new project and another to refinance existing debt, will be considered this month by the Greene County Commission.
On Wednesday, the Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee gave its recommendation to the two resolutions, which will now be placed on the agenda for consideration by the county’s legislative body at its meeting Oct. 19.
One resolution calls for the issuance of a $10 million bond through the education debt service to provide funding for a long-range project to reduce energy costs in to help provide for HVAC replacement in Greene County School System facilities.
In September, the Greene County Commission authorized the funding of an energy services contract for the school system with Schneider Electric Buildings Americas, Inc. The contract is for $8.9 million for measures to help improve energy efficiency within school system facilities and address issues with aging HVAC systems within the schools, a majority of which are nearing the end of their life expectancy.
Budget Director Danny Lowery said that the resolution was set at $10 million to provide some funding for other capital improvement projects that may be needed in the future by the school system. It was noted that the amount could be adjusted to the contract amount.
Ashley McAnulty of the Stephens Group, the county’s financial advisor, told the commission that the bond resolution calls for a 20-year term and would likely require about a $570,000 annual payment from the county based on current interest rates. The school system has agreed to provide $250,000 each year toward the payment.
If the resolution is approved, a competitive bid request would be issued. McAnulty said the county should receive a low interest rate and should expect several bids due to its upgraded credit rating indicating sound financial management and stability. The county’s credit rating was recently upgraded by Moody’s Investors Service to “Aa3,” defined as a very low risk investment with high quality obligations.
Currently, the market has less than 2% fixed interest rates for bonds, he said.
The second bond resolution involves refinancing one of the county’s current general bonds, McAnulty explained.
Proposed for refinancing is a 2010 bond. With the refinancing to a lower interest rate the county could save $80,000 per year over the four-year period until the bond is paid, he said.
SCHOOL, SOLID WASTE RESOLUTIONS
In other business, the committee gave its recommendation to a resolution to amend the Greene County Schools’ budget by $262,031.
This includes $208,677 in funds from the state for safety measures in schools. This funding will be used to install and update cameras at school buildings and also cover expenses related to the Raptor system within the schools.
The Raptor system is a visitor management system in the schools. The system conducts a background check on each school visitor to determine if the individual is listed on the sex offender registry. The system also logs when a visitor enters and leaves the school and prints a temporary visitor badge that includes the person’s photo to be worn while in the school.
The resolution also includes $53,225 in additional funds from the Save the Children program to purchase computers for students in kindergarten through second grade. It also includes $130 in donations from churches to the Family Resource Center to assist students and families with such needs as food and clothing.
The committee also gave its approval to a budget amendment for the Solid Waste Department to use anticipated revenue of $540,000 from tipping fees from the Town of Greeneville for business municipal solid waste to provide funding for an additional driver for the Transfer Station, to increase mechanics’ pay to equal that paid by other county departments, increase the drivers’ hours from 7.5 to 8 hours a day and purchase equipment for the Transfer Station.
The county took over the operation of the Transfer Station in July and the Town of Greeneville assumed operation of the demolition landfill at the same time.
The committee also gave its recommendation to a resolution allowing the Greene County Highway Department to seek a grant of $48,950 from the federal Emergency Water Shed Program to reimburse it for expenses related to repairs resulting from the spring floods earlier this year.
Also recommended by the committee was a resolution to pay a $10,050 bill for mental evaluation and treatment of an individual as part of their sentence. Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard explained that the mental evaluation and treatment was part of a sentence handed down for the individual for a misdemeanor.
While there are funds available to cover treatment of a person convicted of a felony, mental evaluations for persons convicted of a misdemeanor are not included in his budget or the General Sessions Court budget, Shepard said. The funds to pay the bill would come from undesignated fund balance.