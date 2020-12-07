Two men were charged Saturday with burglary-related offenses after a passer-by alerted authorities about a man crawling into a window of a residence on East Church Street.
John L. Hickerson, who was identified as homeless, was charged with aggravated burglary after officers responded to the scene, according to the Greeneville Police Department.
Brent A. Hickerson, 8520 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, was charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated burglary, the report stated. He was also served with an active violation of probation warrant.
Officer Courtney Mikels responded to the Church Street residence after a man stopped at the police department to report seeing a man crawling through a window there. When Mikels arrived, she made contact with Brent Hickerson, who said he was dropping off his uncle, John Hickerson at the residence, the report stated.
Several attempts were made to get the elder Hickerson to come to the door, who it was found also had local warrants on file, according to the report.
Contact was then made with the owner of the home, who indicated that she and John Hickerson were recently divorced and he was not to be in the house, the report stated.
After the owner gave permission for the officers to clear the house, John Hickerson was found inside and later allegedly admitted to entering the house through a side window, according to the report.