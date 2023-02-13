Two men were charged with resisting arrest by Greeneville Police officers at their home Monday night.
Juan C. Umanzor Medrano, of 203 Hillcrest Drive, was charged about 12:20 a.m. Monday with driving without a license, driving under the influence, evading arrest and resisting arrest. Pedro L. Ferrer, 33, of 203 Hillcrest Drive, was charged with assault and resisting arrest.
Officer Larry Gilbert attempted a traffic stop after reportedly witnessing a driver, identified as Umanzor Medrano, crossing the center line “several times” on Snapps Ferry Road. Gilbert initiated emergency lights at the Hankins Boulevard intersection, but Umanzor Medrano reportedly did not stop and turned down Forest Hills Drive, making his way to Hillcrest Driver and turning into the driveway at 203 Hillcrest Drive.
While in the front yard of the residence, Ferrer allegedly stepped in between Gilbert and Umanzor Medrano, pushing Gilbert away as he attempted to place Umanzor Medrano into handcuffs. Umanzor Medrano reportedly broke away and opened the door, and Ferrer stepped in front of the officer and pushed Gilbert away from the door, preventing him from entering the residence, Gilbert said in the report.
Officer Jon Luke Myers arrived on the scene to assist Gilbert; the officers located Umanzor Medrano in a back bedroom and attempted to take him into custody, but the suspect pulled away tried to escape through the kitchen. Gilbert reportedly deployed a taser and struck Umanzor Medrano, but “before the 5 seconds (of the taser activating) were up,” Ferrer pulled the wires out causing the taser to become ineffective, Gilbert wrote in the report.
Umanzor Medrano again attempted to resist arrest and reportedly pulled away to escape, when Officer Derek Casteel arrived on scene and assisted Gilbert with taking the suspect to the ground. The two officers were able to “gain control of (Umanzor Medrano’s) hands.” Officers reportedly could smell an odor of alcohol from Umanzor Medrano.
Three beer cans were found inside the suspect’s vehicle, Gilbert said in the report. Umanzor Medrano and Ferrer were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.