Local musicians will showcase their talent in the entertainment lineup for the American Downtown 4th of July celebration Saturday evening.
The groups are the best line-up in the history of the celebration, according to Amy Rose, public relations manager for the Town of Greeneville.
The first concert will start at 6 p.m. at Gosnells’s Stereo and Music, and the second will start at 7:30 p.m. at Hardin Park, according to a release from the town.
The concerts will be followed by a caravan-style parade and fireworks show to complete this year’s modified celebration designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The celebration kicks off with a concert by Aaron Walker Band at 6 p.m. and Strong Ties bluegrass gospel at 6:45 at Gosnell’s at 809 Tusculum Blvd.
Admission to all the festivities is free.
The indoor crowd at Gosnell’s will be limited to the first 50 fans who arrive. Speakers will be located outside the venue for those who would like to gather with social distancing in the parking lot.
The concert also will be broadcast via Facebook live on the “Town of Greeneville” Facebook page.
The Aaron Walker Band brings energy to stages across the region, most notably their “Spring Blake” show at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red in Gatlinburg.
The band biography describes the band this way: “If there was a sound that captures the words outlaw, hey y’all, and yee haw this side of the Nolichucky, there would be no other group that comes to mind clearer than Aaron Walker and the band that backs him.”
Bandmembers are Taylor Johnson on guitar and vocals, Daniel Messer on guitar and vocals, Ethan Maltsburger on bass, Tad Norton on drums, and Aaron Walker on lead vocals.
The second concert site is Hardin Park, where the Flying J’s open at 7:30, followed by 7 Figgas and the Imperial Inc. Crew at 8:15.
The Hardin Park concert will be held at the Optimist Pavilion, near the park entrance at 602 Crescent Drive.
A limited supply of free masks and hand sanitizer will be available at both concerts. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own masks and to practice social distancing by bringing blankets and chairs to set six feet from their neighbors.
Food trucks will be located at both concerts. Taqueria La Tigre will serve Mexican food with drinks at Gosnell’s. At Hardin Park, the Flattie Shack will serve flatbreads, chips and drinks, and Mountain Brook Delights will feature ice cream and shaved ice.
CARAVAN, FIREWORKS
Following the concerts, the caravan-style parade is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and includes numerous parking lots and grassy are where spectators can social distance and safety enjoy the passing caravan.
The parade starts at the Towne Square Shopping Center. The full route is available on the town website at www.greenevilletn.gov.
The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show from the hill behind Greeneville High School’s Burley Stadium at 10 p.m. The high school is located at 210 Tusculum Blvd.