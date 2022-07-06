Those interested in supporting Greene County’s Isaiah 117 House will have two unique opportunities this month.
The first of those will be July 16-17, when lemonade stands across the county will be collecting funds for the nonprofit organization. Then on July 23, the organization will hold its first 5K obstacle run at Vallie View Farm in Chuckey.
“July is a busy, busy month for us, not including the children in the house,” said local Program Coordinator Gwyn Southerland.
Southerland said about 45 individuals or organizations have signed up to host a lemonade stand.
“They will be all across Greeneville and Greene County, either at their place of business, their home or their church. Some people are doing it just Saturday or Sunday or both days — it’s whatever they prefer or have the time to do,” said Southerland.
She said the annual lemonade stand fundraiser is organization-wide, but local fundraisers will benefit the local house. Yard signs are available for those hosting a lemonade stand to mark the stand as one for the Isaiah 117 House.
“We’ll be across the street from the house in the parking lot at Reformation Lutheran Church. You can drive through if want, and we will also have baked goods and shirts for sale at our location,” said Southerland. She said many lemonade stands will also have baked goods available.
“Come out and enjoy the day. We would love to see you,” Southerland said in an open invitation to the community.
Saturday, July 23, will mark the first Isaiah 117 House 5K Obstacle Run, but Southerland said plans are for that to become a new annual fundraiser.
“I think it will be so much fun. We’ve got a kids’ race at 9 a.m., and then adults at 10:30 a.m., and we’ll take runners right up to the day of,” said Southerland.
She said participants for both fundraisers can register until the day of the event, but sponsors for the obstacle run should contact her by Sunday to be included on the event T-shirts.