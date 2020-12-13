Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Erwin Highway, according to a Greeneville Police Department crash report.
While making a left turn, a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Heather E. Greer crossed in front of a 2004 Honda UEX sedan driven by Courtney L. Haney and crashed into it before the truck rolled onto its top, the report said.
Greer was trapped in the overturned vehicle and was freed by first responders. She suffered a non-incapacitating injury, according to the report. Greer was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Haney suffered suspected minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital, the report said.
Conditions of both drivers were not available Monday morning.
Greer was cited for failure to yield.