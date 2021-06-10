The Greene County Partnership and Main Street Greeneville were both honored at the 24th Annual Pinnacle Awards on June 3.
The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association honored the organizations at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center hosted by Visit Kingsport.
The Greene County Partnership won three awards, and Main Street Greeneville claimed one.
The awards won by the Greene County Partnership were for Best New Event, Best Marketing Campaign and Best Brochure or Guide.
Main Street Greeneville won the award for Best Rack Card.
The Greene County Partnership won the award for Best New Event for the Wings and Wheels on the GreenE event that took place Sept. 12. The event, held at the Greeneville Municipal Airport, featured food trucks, skydiving, a classic car cruise-in, and a fly-in that welcomed airplanes and pilots from around the region.
The Greene County Partnership also received an award for Best Marketing Campaign for the Greeneville Mural Trail. The Greeneville Mural Trail was launched in March and includes 12 murals that tell the history of Greeneville through the handcrafted artwork of talented local artists.
Greene County Partnership’s Discover Greeneville brochure won the award for Best Brochure or Guide. The brochure showcases local attractions, events and businesses throughout Greene County.
“The Greene County Partnership is excited to receive as much recognition as we did,” said Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership, “To receive one award is great but to receive multiple awards is just fantastic. Especially competing against other organizations with higher budgets.”
Taylor acknowledged how pleased he was to be able to keep engaging and enjoyable programming going safely during the COVID-19 health crisis.
“It was great to be able to launch the Greeneville Mural Trail and hold Wings and Wheels on the GreenE during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
“The Greeneville Mural Trail was able to be launched through grants from the Greeneville Arts Council and Tennessee Tourism. It is really nice to be recognized by the state and our peers for the quality of programming we are putting out,” said Taylor, “We love the positive recognition it brings to Greene County.”
Main Street Greeneville was awarded Best Rack Card for the card advertising the annual Lyrics on the Lawn concert series that takes place during the summer in front of the Dickson-Williams Mansion. The free concert series has featured numerous musical artists over the last seven years.
“We’re thrilled with the award,” said Jann Mirkov, executive director of Main Street: Greeneville, “This is the third opportunity over the last five years that Lyrics on the Lawn has had to be recognized.”
Mirkov also gave special thanks to graphic designer Misty Dempsey “for her outstanding design that captured the essence of Lyrics on the Lawn.”
“Main Street: Greeneville is very pleased to bring Lyrics on the Lawn to the community each July,” Mirkov noted.
Lyrics on the Lawn will kick off its eighth year with a special concert saluting the 25th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS Greeneville featuring the band Smooth Sailor on July 1.
A total of 71 entries were submitted from around the region in categories for marketing, advertising, events, virtual, attractions, individual achievement, and supporting business awards. A panel of judges associated with the Southeast Tourism Society chose the top entry in each category.
According to a press release from the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, tourism is the second largest economic driver in Tennessee. Northeast Tennessee alone brings in more than $911 million in tourist spending, while employing 7,000 people.