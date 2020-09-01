Two local men were charged by law enforcement with aggravated assault after separate incidents which involved threats to shoot others.
In one incident, Michael J. Gladwell, 296 Guinn Drive, was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly threatening to shoot a neighbor, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
At about 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a residence on Guinn Drive, where a male resident of the home told authorities that he was in an argument with his neighbor when the neighbor pulled a gun out and threatened to shoot him, the report stated.
The incident was on video, which shows Gladwell walking to the side of his vehicle and then displaying a weapon, pointing it in the direction of the other man and yelling obscenities and threatening to shoot him, according to the report. Gladwell was then arrested and taken to the Greene County Detention Center without incident.
In the other incident, John W. Davis, 1764 Fairview Road, Afton, was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism, according to a report from the Sheriff's Department.
Davis allegedly had called the department's dispatch on Saturday afternoon and stated that he would shoot a man and also threatened to cause other serious bodily harm, the report stated.
When officers arrived, they found Davis at a house on Duncan Lane where he told them that a nearby resident had been on the property, threatening him, and had also vandalized a car, according to the report.
The resident told authorities that Davis had cursed and screamed at family members the previous day and threatened to shoot him, causing him to fear for the safety of his family members, the report stated.
Officers also found damage to the neighbor's vehicle and shells from a shotgun, one of which was used, in the front yard.