Two more candidates have filed to run in August municipal elections in Baileyton and Mosheim.
Bobby Stevens, 271 Bailey St., has filed a petition to run for mayor in the Baileyton, according to the Greene County Election Commission.
Stevens is the second individual to file a petition to run for mayor. William “Kenny” Kerr filed a petition last month. Steve Hall and Sherrie Ottinger have filed to seek alderman positions. The mayor and two aldermen will be chosen in the Baileyton election.
Also filing Tuesday was Dave Long, who filed a petition to run for 1st Ward alderman on the Mosheim ballot, according to the Election Commission. Long, 115 Meadowview Road, Mosheim, is currently representing the 1st Ward on the board and has served since 2011.
James Foshie, who is serving as a 2nd Ward alderman, filed a petition to seek reelection last week. No one has yet filed a petition to seek the office of mayor in Mosheim, which will also be on the ballot in August.
The deadline for people to qualify for the Baileyton and Mosheim elections as well as the Greeneville municipal election is Thursday at noon.
That is also the deadline for candidates to file nominating petitions to appear on the county general election ballot for the Greene County Board of Education in the 2nd and 7th school board districts, as well as for those seeking to run in state and federal primaries in August and independent candidates seeking to run for those offices in the November election. The deadline for candidates to withdraw from the election is April 9.
The last day to register and be able to vote in the August election is July 7.