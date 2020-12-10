Two Roots Farm is home to 60 alpacas and two llamas, in addition to several other, more typical domestic animals.
It is also the location of a fiber mill, where owners Ruth Ann and Brad Goss produce a variety of products from the fiber sheared from the alpacas and llamas, and will be the site of an outdoor holiday market this weekend.
“We’re a fiber farm, so we raise our animals to produce the fiber,” explained Ruth Ann Goss.
Goss said it initially started when she and her husband moved from Alabama in 2013 to retire, which she joked is not going to happen.
“We looked at a lot of places. We wanted to see the mountains and we needed high-speed internet,” Goss said.
The location also had to be a particular elevation for Brad’s dream of a hobby vineyard, and Goss wanted space for animals.
They found what they were looking for in the St. James area and called their farm Two Roots as an homage to their separate origins of Alabama and Canada. A year after moving they purchased their first 18 alpacas.
“We’re kind of unique because our animals never leave the farm,” Goss said. “We don’t sell them. Some are quite old and some are young, but once they’re here, they’re here for the duration.”
Goss said they even do much of the typical vet care for their animals themselves, and they work closely with the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine as part of the farm management program.
“We’re pretty self-sufficient and sustainable,” Goss said. “We grow our own hay, and pretty much whatever our animals consume is from our farm, except for some grains.”
A farm store where the Goss family sell a range of products made from alpaca and llama fiber, from yarn to locally handmade rugs, also helps support the necessary costs of operating a fiber farm and textile mill.
The animals are sheared once each year in April.
“It’s a process,” Goss said. “It’s always open to the public except this year. We can shear all 60 animals between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. It runs like clockwork.”
Goss said it typically takes five to seven minutes to shear one animal, and each animal produces about five pounds of fiber.
“Some is for yarn, some is for other projects and products,” Goss said, such as saddle pads and boot inserts.
Roving, which is used for hand spinning, and felting wool for needle felting are also among the products produced at Two Roots Farm. The Goss family also process fiber for other fiber farms.
Goss said it is not just the fiber that she enjoys.
“They’re just wonderful,” she said. “I know all their names and most know theirs. They don’t follow any rules, though. They follow their own rules.”
While most of the alpacas do not usually enjoy being touched, Goss said Jojo and April do.
Visitors can meet the alpacas this weekend at a holiday market and open house event.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Two Roots Farm and farm store will be open to the public, with farm and fiber mill tours available for small groups at a time.
The event will feature spinning and weaving demonstrations from Overmountain Weavers Guild members and Christmas ornament needle felting demonstrations, and vendor booths will be outside.
Goss said that as a safety precaution, numbers of people inside the mill and store will be limited and masks will be required.
Visits can also be arranged by appointment, and the store is accessible online.
Two Roots Farm is located at 3875 St. James Rd.
For more information visit www.tworootsfibermill.com, email ruthann@tworootsfibermill.com or call 256-509-5096.