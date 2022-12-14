A man wanted in Delaware on charges he violently assaulted another man was arrested early Wednesday in Greene County, authorities say.
David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, announced the apprehension of David E. Jennings, Jr. in a news release.
Jennings was wanted in Kent County, Delaware, on charges of assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Authorities say he attempted to kill another man by stabbing the man several times.
The Delaware State Police obtained a warrant for Jennings’ arrest Aug. 9, 2021, according to the news release.
Jennings, 50, was arrested early Wednesday at 1122 Oasis Road in Bulls Gap. He was taken to the Greene County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Delaware.
The U.S. Marshals Service Special Operations Group and Eastern District of Tennessee Deputy U.S. Marshals made the arrest with the support of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the 3rd District Attorney General’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and task force officers from the U.S. Marshals’ Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force to include the Jefferson City Police Department.
The fugitive investigation was initiated by the Delaware State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force (District of Delaware), which sent an investigative lead to the Eastern District of Tennessee U.S. Marshal’s office in Greeneville.
“Jennings is known dangerous individual with a significant criminal history record. It took a significant amount of coordination and planning to safely effect his arrest. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all the agencies and officers involved in this apprehension, particularly the help and support of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department,” Jolley said. “There were also a large amount of drugs and a number of firearms found incident to the search. I expect there will be additional charges forthcoming related to those items.”