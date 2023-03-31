Members of the U.S. Navy, including some sailors from the USS Greeneville, will be in Greeneville on Monday and Tuesday for Tri-Cities Navy Week.
More than 60 sailors will be in East Tennessee for the week-long event.
Navy Week will run from Monday to Sunday, with sailors visiting Greeneville mainly on Monday and Tuesday.
Tri-Cities Navy Week will feature in-person demonstrations, performances, and engagements throughout the week that will include senior Navy leaders with ties to the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area, namesake sailors serving on USS Tennessee (SSBN 734), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, and performances by the U.S. Navy Band Northeast.
During a stop in Greeneville on Monday, visiting sailors will attend the unveiling ceremony for a new mural of the USS Greeneville. The mural will be the latest addition to the mural trail in downtown Greeneville. The mural depicts the USS Greeneville submarine along with two badges proclaiming the vessel’s motto “Volunteers Defending Frontiers.” It is 9 feet tall and 40 feet wide and is located in the parking lot at the Greene County Partnership.
Sailors from the USS Greeneville will unveil the mural at the ceremony which will begin at 3:30 p.m.
The SSN 772, also known as the USS Greeneville named after Greeneville thanks to a local community effort in the late 1980s, has operated as part of the U.S. Navy’s fleet for 33 years. It is a “Los Angeles” class, nuclear-powered attack submarine.
Other stops scheduled in Greeneville include USS Greeneville Commanding Officer Robert Lane speaking to the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club on Tuesday at noon, according to a schedule published by the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
Sailors will also attend the dedication ceremony for the new Greeneville Fire Department Station 2. The dedication ceremony will be held at the new station located at 945 Carson St. at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Tours of the new station will be provided after the dedication.
A joint proclamation will be given at the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting by Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison commemorating Navy Week in Greeneville and Greene County. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
Crew members of the USS Greeneville will then attend an open house at Andrew Johnson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 on Tuesday evening.
The public is invited to attend the open house and visit with the sailors, ask them questions and thank them for their service on Greeneville's submarine.
The open house will begin at 6 p.m. at the local VFW Post located at 70 Harlan St.
On Wednesday morning, sailors will tour the Greeneville Police Department and visit with Greeneville police officers, according to the sailors' public schedule.
Navy Weeks are the service’s signature outreach program, designed to allow citizens to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity.
Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in more than 80 different U.S. markets.
For more information on Tri-Cities Navy Week and its official schedule, visit the event’s webpage at: outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Tri-Cities-2023/ .