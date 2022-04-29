U-Turn for Christ, a local Christian ministry focused on helping men recover from drug and alcohol addictions, held a celebration and rededication ceremony for its thrift store on Saturday.
The special event featured praise music, prayers, food and fellowship to celebrate the U-Turn for Christ Tennessee Thrift Store and the lives that it helps to change. L
Lance Waddell and others led worship outside the thrift store while attendees sat in the shade under a canopy and enjoyed the music, grilled hotdogs, snacks, and drinks.
The thrift store serves as a drug-free working and learning environment for participants of the U-Turn for Christ Ranch of Greene County. Proceeds from the store help to fund the non-profit ministry, which is funded solely through charitable contributions. Located at 1760 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, the store is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Clint Foust, the director and pastor of the ministry, said he considers the thrift store an important ministry outlet to the community, as well as being a source of revenue needed to operate U-Turn for Christ.
He has dubbed the ministry a “Bible boot camp” that strives to bring the participants back to God and away from a life of substance abuse.
“We break you down, but not tear you down,” Foust said. “The Bible is our book. We’re bringing everything back to focusing on God. That’s our number one goal and biggest challenge.”
In speaking of the rededication for the thrift store, Foust said, “I hesitate to use the word ‘rededicate’ because you can’t rededicate something that’s already [Christ’s.] What we’re here to do today is to ask God for a successful mission. We’re in the mission field.”
Foust has served as a director and pastor of the locally based U-Turn for Christ since October. He moved to Greeneville from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
During the event, two men involved in U-Turn for Christ shared personal testimonies of how the program, under God’s guidance, has positively reshaped their lives.
Wade Allan Clark, 53, serves as head overseer of the men at U-Turn for Christ. Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of nine.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” he recalled. “My mom, and my dad who was drunk, were fighting, so I ran out of the house. I was riding my bike down a dirt road. I threw my bike down and was crying. A boy tapped me on the shoulder and asked me why I was crying. He said his parents were inside their double-wide telling stories. There were a bunch of kids on the floor and his parents were talking about Adam and Eve and telling the whole gospel story. I had my little dog Fluffy on my lap when I got saved. I was so excited.
“One day I prayed to God, ‘Please save my parents!’ And then one day my whole family went to church and got saved,” Clark said.
During high school, Clark said he strayed away from God and became involved in drug use and a gang culture.
He first learned about U-Turn for Christ from a pastor. He eventually became involved with the ministry in Perris, Calif., and later with the ones in Texas and New Mexico.
Clark admitted that his walk with Christ and the U-Turn program has sometimes been bumpy and there have been pit falls for him along the way. At one point he found himself smoking meth in his apartment and “living a lie.”
Three months ago, Clark came to Tennessee thanks to the U-Turn pastor in New Mexico and was picked up at the bus station by Pastor Foust.
“The Lord got me out of darkness. I graduated two months ago from first phase, and am now in second phase. I then replaced Bryan (Veach) as head overseer. “Now I’m living for the Lord,” Clark said. “Now I have peace. I didn’t have peace when I was doing drugs. I was lying to myself.”
Clark said that as he has walked with the Lord and been faithful to Him, God has restored his relationships with his sister, brother, and daughter. “I’ve reunited with my daughter, who is 30, and my granddaughters who are five and 10,” he said.
U-Turn for Christ participant Johnny Monzon, 47, has spents the past two months in the program and is scheduled to graduate from the first phase on April 29.
Born and raised in Moline, Illinois, he said he plans to “get back home and get into church.”
“I was raised in a Pentecostal church until I was 18,” Monzon said. “I was saved at the age of seven in the church. At the age of 18, I got out in this world. I moved out of the house and ended up hanging with the wrong crowd – no accountability and no direction.
“At the age of 24, I ended up in federal prison (in Pekin, Ill.) for drug conspiracy (transporting drugs). I served 13 years and seven months.
“I got out, and went back to college. I got in a union trade. It was a great way to make a living for people disadvantaged like me just getting out of prison. In the union I had a great paying job and health benefits. I was an industrial painter.”
When COVID hit and his work impacted, Monzon said he suddenly found himself with too much free time on his hands.
“I ended up isolating myself and using drugs to pass the time, not realizing the dangers I immersed myself in. I considered it recreational drug use, but it was not really recreational. Satan uses drug use for something much more sinister than recreational,” he said.
“I was using methamphetamine,” Monzon said. “Nowadays, it’s mixed with fentanyl. It’s extremely dangerous. It has side effects and physiological dependence. It grips you and makes it terrifying difficult to pull away from.”
Monzon said he feels it was divine intervention that eventually brought him to Greeneville and to the U-Turn for Christ program here.
Once in the program in Greeneville, Monzon said he “grabbed a hold of God and His Word, as if it was the only lifeline in this world.”
Each day, Monzon said he feels his faith being built up and strengthened with each Bible message, through church and whenever he and his fellow participants in U-Turn gather to talk about the the Lord.
“God edifies me and gives me the answers to anything I’m seeking,” he said.
Monzon recalled that recently he was with other men doing a pick-up of donated items for the thrift store at a home in Limestone. When the wife walked out of the house, she said, “I’ve been waiting for you. I’m going to pray for you guys.”
Monzon said the women told them that she had once also been held in the bonds of addiction, but was able to break free and regain her life through prayer.
“She said she rebuked the spirit of addiction and renounced any evil spirits associated with the drugs she took,” he said
“We got together, prayed, and renounced those evil spirits,” Monzon continued. “My mind and heart changed. Christ took away the spirits of doubt, worry, depression, and anger, as well, and I was able to see clearly that day. The heaviness (on my heart) was gone.
God has never been more real than He’s been in my life now. I’ve turned my heart completely to Jesus,” he said.