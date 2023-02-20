An auction and exhibition featuring the works of Ukrainian artists will raise funds for Restore Ukraine, a nonprofit supporting the residents of Kharkiv who are still struggling to survive, according to a news release.
Yaroslav “Yaro” Hnatusko, a native of Ukraine and graduate student at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, is co-founder and executive director of Restore Ukraine.
The exhibition, called “Ukrainian Art Auction” showcases paintings that were collected during the war that began in early 2022. Organized by Restore Ukraine partner “Atlant,” the series of the yearly planned exhibitions “Pinacoteca” had to be put on hold in 2022 when the Russian bombing displaced millions of people from their homes. The immediate danger sent many artists fleeing for safety, and two of them are now deceased.
The first “Pinacoteca” exhibition took place in Ukraine in 2019 and featured 52 artists, while the second one, held in 2021, gathered 109 contestants around the theme, “Fire the Light.” For 2023, the series “Ukrainian Art Auctions” will feature many of the art pieces originally created for previous exhibitions.
Russian shelling continues to wreak devastation on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving refugees — including families with children — without heat, Restore Ukraine’s news release stated. They face temperatures that often creep down to -4°F. The proceeds from the auction will help Restore Ukraine provide winter clothes for families sheltering from Russian missiles in cold basements and metro stations throughout Kharkiv.
Auction No. 1 features the works of Vitalina Mukhina, an artist who has been painting since 2018 and won first prize in the 2021 exhibition. Many of Mukhina's pieces center around underwater life, like “The Jellyfish” which blends the danger and beauty of the deep-sea creature, and “The Octopus,” inspired by the secrecy surrounding this inhabitant of the world's deep oceans.
Ukrainian cuisine will also be available for those who want to taste the country's culture and history.
Attendees can visit 207 E Springbrook Dr, Johnson City, TN. The auction, co-hosted by All About Blinds and Ravenworks Art Gallery, begins at 6 p.m. on March 3. Tickets are $21 per person. Register at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ejndednw85edc8f7&llr=blaxasebb .
For more information about Pinacoteka, Vitalina, and her paintings, go to https://event.auctria.com/4a7c2403-54f0-4541-b985-7c841f5fb979/ .
Founded in February 2022, Restore Ukraine has raised $1.5 million for humanitarian projects in Ukraine, according to its news release, including 310 tons of food distributed; 90 tons of hygiene products delivered; 800 tons of construction materials allocated; 40 apartments rebuilt; 1 bomb shelter renovated and handed over to local operators.