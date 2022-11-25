Thanksgiving Day in America was the first for a family now safe from the horrors of the war in Ukraine.
Julia Syniavska and her two daughters, Marta and Marusya, no longer have to worry about air raid sirens blaring and rockets exploding nearby. The family remains very concerned about relatives and friends still in Ukraine who struggle to survive the winter as their countrymen repel invading Russian forces.
The family arrived in Greene County in July after a harrowing journey from their homeland. They live with Donna and Gene Blazer in Chuckey. The Syniavska family’s path here came about after a former exchange student hosted by the Blazers 15 years ago, Alina Synyavska, asked for help for her sister and her children.
Julia, her children, Donna Blazer and Greene County School Board member Tommy Cobble discussed the family’s journey during an interview this week. Cobble has a longtime association with International Experience, an exchange program that finds host families for high school students from other countries.
Alina, the former Chuckey-Doak High School exchange student, helped arrange the family’s passage to the U.S. after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. She reached out to the Blazers to provide refuge to Julia and her two children.
Donna Blazer wanted to help. Blazer is co-owner of Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
“When the war broke out, I messaged Alina and asked if she was safe, and she was sending me the pictures of all the bombing and things that happened,” Blazer said. “She asked if (Julia) and the girls could come over.”
Alina remains in Ukraine with her mother. Julia and her children began a journey that took them through sections of war-torn Ukraine, to Bulgaria, Poland and ultimately the U.S.
“This is a family that, thanks to the Blazers, they had someone to reach out to. Thank God for the Blazers, they had someone to come to,” Cobble said.
Julia, the mother, and 11-year-old Marusya, a student at Chuckey-Doak Middle School, have a limited command of English. Marta, who attends Chuckey-Doak High School and quickly became fluent in the language, serves as interpreter for her mother and sister.
The family went through a lot to get here. They are from northern Ukraine and after the war broke out were staying in the city of Zhytomyr in the northwest section of the country, about 62 miles from Kyiv, the capitol, and in a village in the region near Belarus.
“When the war started, we move here from small village with our grandparents. It was a very scary time, there were a lot of airplanes close to our houses. There were a lot of explosions,” Marta said.
She recalled people talking about the possibility of war the day before the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
“A friend told me she will leave with her family (because) it’s not safe now,” she said.
Marta’s family began their travels soon afterward. In Ukraine, Julia had two successful businesses she left behind.
“I am a seller of genuine leather. Four months before the war, I opened a new business, a parcel delivery service similar to FedEx,” she said through her daughter.
Winter is very cold in Ukraine and many cities don’t have electricity after repeated Russian air attacks, Marta said.
“Toward May, people lost their jobs, businesses in Ukraine closed,” Marta added.
The girls also lost contact with lifelong friends.
“I was very disappointed. I saw my friends only once,” about five months after the war started, Marta said.
“The first time here (adjusting) was hard. It’s different in time. When they have day, you have night. It’s very hard to talk with my friends and grandmother,” she said. “I’m happy I’m here (but) I miss my friends a lot, not knowing how they are doing. I left my home, my friends, my country.”
Like millions of other Ukrainians in harm’s way who fled to a foreign land, Julia sought a way to protect her family.
“Many people lost their lives, houses, friends and now those people can’t buy new homes. People want to help because there isn’t anything in Ukraine. Everything is destroyed,” Marta said. “Kids, young kids, small kids, have no parents.”
The realities of war hit home in the most heart-wrenching of ways to the family.
Alina was married in March to a man named Mykola Festisov. Three days later, he joined the Ukrainian army.
“He had never shot a gun,” Blazer said.
Mykola was killed in action on May 2, two days shy of his 28th birthday.
“He wanted to help. He was a mountain guy and he was very experienced with terrain. He radioed things in and the (Russians located) and they killed him,” Marta said.
Another uncle with five children was wounded in the leg and was shown by the family in a cellphone video using forearm crutches as he returned home from the hospital.
“When (Alina’s) husband died, we just took our stuff and left Ukraine,” Marta said.
The family stayed for two months in Bulgaria. The language there is similar to Ukrainian, but the maximum stay allowed in the country is three months. Alina arranged for them to fly to the U.S. through Poland.
“(Alina) contacted Donna and she contacted our family,” Marta said. They arrived in the U.S. on July 11 and in Chuckey on July 13.
“They’re coming over here to escape from getting killed,” Cobble said.
Like most teenagers in a new environment, Marta wants to fit with in with her peers at Chuckey-Doak High School.
“Kids here are very nice. They are supporting me. We are talking about the United States, and they help me a lot. Teachers helped me communicate and they helped me a lot. They brought me a dictionary and it was very nice,” she said.
Marta has also become friends with other exchange students, including a boy from Thailand.
“He is a very nice person, and we are very good friends,” she said.
Not yet at Chuckey-Doak for a full academic year, Marta voiced loyalty to her school. She talked about attending a Greeneville High School football game.
“I’m not a (Greene Devil), I support Black Knights. I still love Black Knights,” she said. “I want sweater with Black Knights. Where do you buy it?”
Adjusting for Marusya is a work in progress. Through her sister, she said she will be playing soccer this week.
“She wants to play the trumpet,” her mother added.
When asked what she likes about America, Marusya told her sister she likes school buses because they don’t have them in Ukraine, where most children walk to school.
“It’s hardest on Marusya. Everything’s different. The food is different,” Blazer said.
The rural surroundings of Chuckey were new to Marusya.
She told Marta that in Ukraine, “You can walk everywhere (and) go anywhere on a bike (and get soda or candy) and nobody will know, but here you can’t do that.”
“She has a lot of energy,” her mother said.
Julia and her daughters will stay in the U.S. for at least two years on visitor visas. They are allowed to work and are employed at Durham-Hensley.
“Everybody is coming to me and telling me they are pleased with their work,” Blazer said.
“The United States gives us many opportunities. We can work, I can work. In Ukraine, you can only work as adults,” Marta said.
In terms of her future, Marta remains undecided as the war in her homeland drags on.
“To be honest, I don’t know. In Ukraine, I thought I would go to university and I wanted to travel, but I wanted to go to the United States and now I am here, but I don’t know,” she said. “I know I want to graduate (high school) here and I will have a chance to study in university or college here. In Ukraine, many universities are destroyed. I understand it is very, very hard and one day I will go (back) there and see my (relatives) and grandmother, but it’s not safe at all.
“Nobody knows when the war will end. A lot of people died in (the) war, young people, 20, 30, 40 years old,” Marta said.
The family is very clear on one goal: helping others left behind. Marta issued a plea for guidance that would allow the family to provide holiday gifts for relatives and friends still in Ukraine.
“I want to send Christmas presents to my people I know. I want to send them presents. If people from the United States want, they can help us,” she said.
“I want to make this clear, they’re not trying to profit from this at all,” Cobble added.
The family is grateful for the assistance of Blazer, Cobble and many others in Greene County as they get back on their feet in a new country.
“Tommy’s like my grandfather. He’s very good. He spends a lot of time with the exchange students. He cares a lot,” Marta said.
Cobble sees the war in Biblical terms.
“It’s like David and Goliath,” he said. “We don’t know in this country what it is to lose everything. They lost practically everything except their lives, and that’s just one family, one little family.”
The Blazers, Julia said, “help get a future for my children and because now, we are in a safe place and we got home and a car and can buy food for us and shop and I say thank you very much.”
Individuals or groups that would like to assist the family with their wish to provide gifts for people in Ukraine can direct inquiries to Blazer at dblazer@durhamhensleyhealth.com. Items can also be dropped off at Durham-Hensley, 55 Nursing Home Road, Chuckey.