More than $7.4 million in claim amounts of life insurance benefits or annuities have been located for Tennesseans to date in 2020 via the Life Insurance Policy Locator Service, a news release said.
The Life Insurance Policy Locator Service is a free online tool available through the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
Since its inception in 2016, the Life Insurance Locator Service has received 227,551 requests nationwide, which has led to 81,349 matches of life insurance policies or annuities with nationwide claim amounts of more than $1 million being reported by companies through July 31, the TDCI news release said.
In Tennessee, 913 requests have been made in 2020 resulting in the location of about $7.44 million in claims or annuities, a 34% increase since an earlier report this year.
“I am pleased to see that Tennesseans are using the Life Insurance Locator Service to find their loved ones’ benefits during this year which has brought unprecedented hardships to Tennesseans,” TDCI Commissioner Hodgen Mainda said in a news release.
Mainda said September was Life Insurance Awareness Month.
“As part of Life Insurance Awareness Month, I remind Tennesseans to educate themselves about the importance of life insurance today so they might be better prepared to be a beneficiary in the future,” Mainda said.
A recent NAIC survey revealed that many life insurance beneficiaries are unprepared to be a beneficiary. Millions of dollars in life insurance benefits go unclaimed by beneficiaries who cannot find their deceased loved ones’ policies or, in some cases, may not even know the policies exist, the release said.
“The Life Insurance Policy Locator Service provides help to consumers who may not have all the information they need in order to file a claim or may not know if their loved ones had a life insurance policy. I am pleased that this service is continuing to help so many Tennessee consumers find annuities and life insurance policies,” TDCI Assistant Commissioner Rachel Jrade Rice said in the news release.
Consumers with questions about their insurance policies can always contact TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Services team.
The online policy locator requests are secure, confidential and free. Participating insurance companies are responsible for contacting beneficiaries and reporting matches to state insurance agencies through the NAIC Life Insurance Policy Locator. The service is open to the public, including beneficiaries and legal representatives.
If a requester is a beneficiary and is notified by the company that a lost policy has been found, a certified death certificate and company claim form typically must be submitted to the insurer which has found a policy.
It may take up to 90 business days to complete the search. A requester will not receive a response if no matches are found; if the requester is not the beneficiary; or, the requester does not have legal authority to obtain information about the policy.
Consumers who have questions about their insurance policies or want to file a complaint about an agent can contact the TDCI Consumer Insurance Services team at 615-741-2218 or visit TDCI online at tn.gov/insurance.