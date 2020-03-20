Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call Thursday night about a naked woman roaming the Humphreys Road neighborhood charged 33-year-old Tiffany Leigh Phelps, of 1060 Old Stage Road, with disorderly conduct.
Neighbors had gotten Phelps to put on a shirt when deputies arrived. Phelps “has been arrested multiple times for similar acts,” Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report.
Phelps was allegedly incoherent and unable to communicate with deputies. She was taken into custody “for her safety and the safety of others,” the report said.
Phelps was held without bond pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.