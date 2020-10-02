A man found lying unresponsive next to a horse about 4 p.m. Thursday in the middle of South Wesley Chapel Road was charged with methamphetamine possession and other offenses.
Nicholas M. Medcalf, 28, of 100 Pyburn Lane, was also charged with public intoxication, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule V drug and possession of prohibited weapons.
Deputies were called to the 2200 block of South Wesley Chapel Road. Medcalf was revived “after a minute or two of sternum rubs,” Deputy Carson Becker said in a report.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS arrived and administered Narcan, but Medcalf was unable to communicate clearly.
A records check after Medcalf was identified found he had two active arrest warrants issued in Greene County for criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies determined Medcalf needed to be taken to the hospital for evaluation before transport to the Greene County Detention Center. A search of saddle bags on the horse located brass knuckles and lock picks, the report said.
While in the hospital, a CAT scan of Medcalf showed he had an unidentified object inserted in a body orifice. Found in the object was suspected methamphetamine, pills identified as the stimulant Pregabalin, part of an orange pill identified as Suboxone and tobacco.
Medcalf was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
Medcalf was unable to provide the name of anyone to care for the horse. Greene County Animal Control was contacted to pick the horse up, the report said.