A number of Republican candidates ran unopposed in their May 3 primary contests, and will be moving on to the Aug. 4 Greene County General Election.
Most will also run unopposed in the August general except in the case of a write-in candidate.
Douglas Jenkins ran unopposed in the Republican primary for 3rd Judicial District chancellor, while Alex Pearson and Beth Boniface ran unopposed for the positions of 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge Part I and Part III respectively. All three were elected with a number of complimentary votes.
In the Republican primary, Kenneth Bailey ran unopposed for General Sessions judge, John Dugger ran unopposed for 3rd Judicial District Criminal Court judge, and Dan Armstrong ran unopposed for 3rd Judicial district attorney general. They too won election and received complimentary votes.
Many Republicans were also running unopposed for local Greene County offices.
Nathan Holt ran unopposed in the May 3 Republican primary for the office of county trustee, and Kevin Swatsell ran unopposed for the office of road superintendent. Both received complimentary votes in their uncontested primary victories.
Republicans also ran unopposed for every Greene County Constable seat in the May 3 Republican primary, and will run uncontested in August.
Travis Dearstone ran without competition in the 1st Constable District, Wayne Wilhoit in the 2nd Constable District, Kenneth Bitner in the 3rd Constable District, William Parton in the 4th Constable District, Freddie Sams in the 5th Constable District, Matthew Brobeck in the 6th Constable District, and Timothy Vonglis in the 7th Constable District.
All received complimentary votes in their primary wins.
The races for Greene County School Board positions were also uncontested with four Republicans running.
Those who ran unopposed in the May 3 Republican primary for county school board seats who will also not face a challenge in August are: Stacey Franklin for 1st District, Larry Bible for 3rd District, Gary Compton for 5th District, and Mark Rothe for 6th District.
One independent, Minnie Blankenship Banks, will run unopposed for 4th District school board member in the Aug. 4 general election.
The race for one at-large seat on the Greeneville City School Board will be contested in August. Craig Shepard ran unopposed in the Republican primary for the seat. He will face independent candidates Thomas Annett and Patsy Barger in the August general.
A few Democratic candidates also ran unopposed in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.
The local Democratic Party called a primary for all local offices except county and city school board seats, but only three Democratic candidates submitted petitions before the qualifying deadline for three separate Greene County Commission seat races.
Darrell Key ran unopposed in the 1st Commissioner District Democratic Primary. He will face the three winners from the Republican primary race and independent candidate Todd Pierce in the Aug. 4 General Election.
Amanda Beamer ran unopposed in the 4th Commissioner District Democratic Primary. In August, she will compete for one of the three commissioner seats against the three winners of the Republican Primary.
Democratic candidate John Waddle ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for one of three seats in the 6th Commissioner District. The race drew only two Republicans, Jeffrey Bible and Larkin Clemmer. Waddle, Bible, and Clemmer will fill the three seats barring any write-ins in August.