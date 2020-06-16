By mid-afternoon Monday, work by crews from E. Luke Greene Co. Inc. revealed an older facade of what is now the home of the Greeneville Theatre Guild. The community theater organization received a Commercial Facade Improvement grant from Main Street: Greeneville last year for the project. The grants are funded through Tennessee’s federal Community Development Block Grants and are available for business owners in the Main Street district seeking to enhance the appearance of their properties. The framing for the siding that has been removed is also to be taken from the building, and work will include replacement of the store fronts at street level and removal of the existing upper story windows to allow installation of windows in the original openings.