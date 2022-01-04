Fire reported shortly after 8 p.m. Monday ripped through a mobile home at 1235 Union Road.
Multiple volunteer fire departments responded. No injuries were reported.
Owner Bobby Valentine told sheriff’s deputies he was away from the trailer for a short period of time and saw a fire burning inside when he returned home.
“Once he arrived he did see that his mobile home was fully involved in fire,” sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report.
Volunteer fire departments responding to extinguish the blaze included United, Mosheim, Newmansville and Tusculum.
United was the primary department on scene.
“We supported the operations on scene with with lighting, water, and manpower,” Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said in an email.
Valentine told deputies the single-wide mobile home is valued at $6,000. It is not insured.
Firefighters were on the scene until late Monday night. Also responding was Greene County-Greeneville EMS.