The United Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash and fire about 8:45 a.m. Monday at the Interstate 81 Exit 36 southbound off ramp.
A sport utility vehicle went off the road, struck a light pole and caught fire, according to a fire department report.
Baileyton police Chief John Ferguson and a United firefighter “removed the confused patient from the burning hybrid vehicle and moved him to safety,” the release said.
Ferguson got a fire extinguisher from his patrol vehicle and used it to slow the spread of the fire. When a United Volunteer Fire Department truck arrived on scene 12 minutes later “the car was fully engulfed in flames,” the report said.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS responded and took the driver to Greenville Community Hospital. The driver’s condition was not available Monday afternoon.
United firefighters used about 75 gallons of water to extinguish the vehicle fire.
The Greeneville Energy Authority responded to the crash scene to check on the light pole and above wiring, the report said.
One United Volunteer Fire Department truck, five firefighters, the Baileyton Police Department, the Mosheim Police Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and a Greenville Energy Authority truck responded to the crash. A1 Towing & Recovery of Greeneville removed the vehicle.