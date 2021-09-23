Wendy Peay’s job gives her, in the physical sense, an office providing one of the best views of downtown Greeneville to be found anywhere.
In less tangible terms, that same job provides her a perspective on how effective the people of the town and its county can be when they unify to do things that need doing for the good of everyone.
Peay is the executive director of the United Way of Greene County, working out of a small, one-room office on the top level of the Greene County Partnership headquarters. The Partnership provides the office at no charge to the historic and successful charitable program.
In Greeneville and Greene County, the United Way has raised, since its beginning here in 1958-1959, almost $23 million, that money supporting a wide range of beneficial agencies and programs, all of which are regularly scrutinized and evaluated to ensure they operate as good stewards of the resources they receive.
The United Way of Greene County grew out of an older program called the United Fund, and annually has operated through the teamed efforts of local volunteers. Traditionally the United Way has hosted a kickoff gathering that introduces its volunteer teams to the community and alerts charitable-minded citizens that another opportunity to help their neighbors (and themselves) is at hand.
Due to COVID-19, that annual kickoff rally isn’t being done this year. This weekend will launch the 2021 campaign more quietly, through a special publication being inserted into the edition of The Greeneville Sun published Saturday. Prepared with the help of community-supporting businesses and individuals, the publication provides factual and inspirational information about the United Way of Greene County on the local level.
Peay spoke with The Greeneville Sun this week and provided a broad historical sketch of how the United Way came to be in this community, and how effective its work has been thanks to its citizen supporters and the work done by the agencies and entities it supports.
“We don’t do direct service,” she said of the UW program. “We fund organizations here who have the capacity to do that service.”
Peay’s no-frills, easily overlooked office in the Partnership building illustrates one of the United Way’s core principles: keep the overhead low so that gifts received can go to the supported agencies. Peay is the only staffer in the UW office here. When someone calls the local UW, the cheery voice that answers the phone is hers, not that of an executive assistant.
“We do things with the intention to keep overhead as low as possible,” she said. “And there is an endowment fund that helps offset administrative needs.”
She has familiarized herself with the history of the local United Way, which in its very first year, 1959, raised more than $70,000 in support of several local charitable programs, then including the Rescue Squad, Red Cross, a program labeled in the records only as Crippled Adults, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the Greene County Service Association, the Tuberculosis Association, the Recreation Committee, Youth Service program and Elsie Gass (Gass was a local angel in the form of a wizened, tiny woman who turned herself into a one-person force for good, personally giving help to anyone stricken by disasters such as fires, floods, storms or other calamities.).
The late John M. Jones was president of the United Way board that first campaign year, with Wylie Milligan and W.H. Graham as chairs of the campaign. They beat their fund-raising goal by more than $10,000.
Peay is proud to note that, of the agencies and causes supported during that initial UW effort, four of them (the Rescue Squad, the two scouting programs and the Red Cross) are still among the programs UW here supports.
There’s nothing static about the United Way, however. The members of its board and its volunteer teams keep on the lookout for local needs that are not being adequately met, and work behind the scenes sometimes to help see those areas addressed.
A good example of that, historically, occurred in the latter decades of the 20th century when the Holston United Methodist Home for Children launched a conversation with the United Way after noticing challenged families struggling to find daycare for their children during work hours, hampering family ability to get ahead financially.
The result of that conversation was creation of the Children’s Center in Greeneville. The Children’s Center, located on Fairgrounds Road, provides quality day care for families who otherwise would not be able to afford it.
“Holston Home basically said, we’ll run it if you (the United Way) will fund it,” Peay said.
More recently, when Judge Ken Bailey noticed the shocking amount of child abuse his court detected within Greene County, he and others approached the United Way, and now Greene County is home to the Child Advocacy Center, located in Mosheim. It serves abused children and works to heal their family situations.
The CAC served more than 500 abused or neglected children last year, Peay noted. Though the program serves Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins and Hancock counties, the majority of the 500-plus abuse cases were Greene County ones.
United Way’s Allocation Committee annually connects with every agency receiving an allocation from UW and makes sure each one is performing rightly and consistently with its declared purpose, Peay said. That’s a way the United Way can ensure the ongoing integrity of the entities and efforts it supports.
Peay asks those contacted by a UW campaign volunteer, individually or through the workplace, to consider making a pledge this year.
“If everyone in Greene County who could give, did give, that would be ...” she paused as she spoke, thinking, then said, “... amazing. That would be amazing!”
Be sure to get your copy of this year’s special campaign kickoff publication in the Saturday edition of The Greeneville Sun.
That there is no kickoff team gathering this year does not mean the need for “living and giving united” is at all lessened.
To learn more, call Wendy Peay at 639-9361, or visit unitedwayofgreenecounty.com online.