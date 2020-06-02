When TVA announced its readiness to donate $15,000 to help the Greene County community deal with the lingering COVID-19 outbreak, on condition of a local funding match and that the combined funds be routed back to the community through a nonprofit charitable organization, the timing was nearly perfect from the viewpoint of the United Way of Greene County.
“Our local United Way program just received an anonymous private donation designated for this exact purpose, and the United Way obviously meets the definition of a nonprofit charitable entity,” Greene County’s UW announced on its website at that time.
Greeneville Light & Power System has partnered with the United Way to try to ease economic stresses for customers who have been impacted by the economic impact of the viral crisis. The resulting new program is called the Greene County COVID-19 Relief Fund, and assists GLPS residential customers economically distressed by the COVID-19 outbreak and unable to obtain aid from other sources.
GLPS and United Way ask that local people consider donating to the fund, and to inquire at churches and civic clubs about those groups possibly engaging in the effort as well. Donations to this fund are matched, doubling the positive impact of each gift.
Who is helped? The list is steadily growing.
The fund already has lent a hand to people including those described below.
• Helped was an employee laid off when a local retail store closed due to the pandemic.
• A contract truck driver affected by lay-offs at an area plant received aid.
• A man who did security work at a local night spot and had recently gotten custody of a son was given a helping hand after restaurants, clubs and other such venues were shut down, direly impacting the work he did.
• Benefiting from the fund was a couple in which the wife was on lay-off from a medical office. When the couple got their next income, they came by and paid $50 back to the fund and said they would continue to do so.
• A woman who was driving to Johnson City daily to take her adult son for cancer treatments was helped out. She also donated back to the fund at her first opportunity.
• A man who earned part of his income by making and selling yard art at area festivals, and who lost income when COVID-19 caused festivals to be cancelled, received aid.
• A single mother awaiting the start of a new job after losing house-cleaning work due to homeowners not being comfortable with having anyone come into their houses.
• Helped was a woman who worked setting up audio-visual equipment for physician meetings. All such meetings were cancelled, leaving her without resources. The fund was there to help her out.
Donations that will go to help out friends and neighbors such as these may be made by calling the United Way at 639-9361 or GL&PS at 636-6200.
Donors so far are:
Scott Jenkins, Joan McCarty, Billie Bible, Bill and Patsy Carroll, Sam and Linda Smith, Angela Ebbert, Chuck Bowlin, Anne Burgbacher, Tony and Carole LaMarca, Michael Maggert and Jo Knabel;
Others are W. H. Whaley, Freddy L. Wooten, Cindy Hayel-Moghadam, Scott Bullington, Kenneth Cornwell, Drs. Dan and Pat Donaldson, Marcia Parsons, Greeneville Women’s Club, and Lana Hensley.
Also: Max Amoss and Lola Kambri, two anonymous donors, Rotary Club of Greeneville, Kelly Maupin, Sandra Williams, Garrett Hensley, 3M Foundation and Corley’s Pharmacy.