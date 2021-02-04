To help families cope with changes in how local school systems operate in the current pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County began offering a Virtual Learning Academy last year.
Club Executive Director Scott Bullington says the academy provides a safe and structured solution for times their kids cannot be in-person at school for learning. Both the Greeneville and Greene County school systems have adjusted their educational delivery patterns at various times since the COVID-19 pandemic began, making it more difficult for families with multiple and overlapping schedules to plan ahead with confidence.
The Boys & Girls Club accommodates its Virtual Learning Academy by opening every weekday at 7:30 a.m. and remaining open until 5:30 p.m. to provide options for working parents and guardians when the school systems are operating virtually rather than in-person on school campuses.
“Parents and guardians can drop their child off at the Boys & Girls Club each morning, where a staff member helps them learn virtually, sign on for Zoom meetings, and complete other activities throughout the day,” Bullington said.
He continued, “We serve many families who do not have the benefit of being able to work from home and having their kids there, as well on virtual learning days, and they have to go to work to provide for their families. Our Virtual Learning Academy allows them to be able to work while their children are still going to school online and getting educated.”
The result? A lessening of family anxiety because parents and guardians know they have “a plan in place to keep their children safe and secure when school is virtual,” Bullington noted.
The VLA began last fall and continues this semester. Club Director of Operations Aly Collins said, “It is important that we are there when families need us the most. We are working hard to help the schools in educating the young people of our community.”
The Boys & Girls Club transformed itself into a series of small classrooms for students to utilize for classroom calls and homework. Students can attend the Boys & Girls Club from 7:30-5:30 with breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack served, all while working with staff in small groups to complete homework and attend virtual classes.
The club increased its wi-fi capacity and added additional classroom infrastructure and supplies to facilitate the Virtual Learning Academy. The club’s internet connectivity provides a solution for families who may have unreliable home internet or lack it entirely.
When the virtual school day is complete the students can participate in regular after-school programming offered by the Boys & Girls Club, such as arts & crafts, recreational activities, STEM projects, game room activities and other offerings.
“While the Boys & Girls Club staff are not taking the place of teachers, they are working to keep kids focused, field questions, and help them overcome challenges with the virtual learning process,” a statement from the organization says.
Safety protocols include daily COVID-19 symptom checks, temperature readings, mandatory face coverings and dedicated cleaning crews who complete sanitization protocols each day.
Part of the process has been lowering staff-to-child ratios, purchasing personal protective equipment, opening the club’s doors during the school year 10 hours a day, and taking extra cleaning protocols.
“With the increase in operations comes an increase in costs that have not been passed along to our members,” stated Collins. “The Boys & Girls Club is a lifeline for many families that allows those parents to remain employed and children to stay safe while they are at work.”
The Boys & Girls Club is looking toward bringing back the successful summer tutoring program that was funded through a grant with the Haslam Family Foundation in 2020. The Tennessee Tutoring Corp provided college student tutors that worked daily with small groups of children at the Boys & Girls Club to help mitigate summer learning loss and to reiterate learning material from lost classroom time due to COVID-19 last spring. Those wishing to apply for summer tutoring should inquire with the club in March.
“The work that the Boys & Girls Club is doing has never been more critical in supporting our local children,” stated Wendy Peay, executive director for the United Way of Greene County. “We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Club as they are going above and beyond to make a difference for the families of Greeneville & Greene County.”
She added that United Way funding “has assisted the Boys & Girls Club in keeping all of the staff employed and provided the necessary resources to serve youth safely during the hybrid and virtual school schedules for our community.” The Boys & Girls Club will receive a $25,000 allocation in 2021.
As the Boys & Girls Club remains open 10 hours a day to meet the evolving needs caused by COVID 19, the local organization also faces rising operating costs. Costs have risen significantly over the past nine months due to extended operating hours for children, increased staffing for new safety measures, and purchases of personal protective equipment, sanitizer, and cleaning supplies.
Bullington said, “The Boys & Girls Club is working to combat these challenges and continually preparing for what might happen next. The entire community benefits when children have a safe place during the day and parents can maintain employment.”
For more information on the Virtual Learning Academy, The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County, or ways that you can help support the local organization, contact Scott Bullington or Jessica Poore at 787-9322, Aly Collins at 787-9334 or visit the Boys & Club’s website or Facebook page.
To learn more about the United Way in Greeneville and Greene County, visit unitedwayofgreenecounty.com.
The United Way office is at 115 Academy Street in Greeneville, and the phone number is 639-9361.
United Way gives support not only to the Boys & Girls Club, but numerous other programs, organizations, agencies and positive community causes, broadening the scope and impact of every dollar given.
UW support comes through individual and collective gifts. Many local employers provide convenient giving opportunities for employees. Inquire with your employer, supervisor or HR staff for details.