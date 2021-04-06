Think of Greene LEAF as foundational to Greene County Schools.
Because everyone, including teachers, administrators and students of a public school educational system, needs a helping hand to do their best, Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools, exists to provide resources to assist, support and enhance the education of Greene County students.
And, in turn, helping Greene LEAF do that task are those who support the United Way here.
Like every other school system in the country, Greene County Schools had to look for new ways to do what they do when COVID-19 came along. The biggest change the pandemic brought to education was the necessity of “distance learning” or “remote learning.”
Suddenly going to school meant going to the computer and logging on for the day’s lessons. That, of course, required technology and online connection, something common today but not universal.
Fortunately for Greene County Schools, one of the areas of emphasis for Greene LEAF is campaigning to provide needed technology to all Greene County Schools. A $1.4 million drive was launched.
If that sounds like a lot of money, Greene LEAF reminds us on its website, greeneleaf.org, that “it only takes a little from each when we all help.” That’s a philosophy that is right in line with the approach of the United Way. United Way noticed that, and saw it as an opportunity to give support to an important cause.
Greene LEAF notes: $216 can provide a student a computer. $2,592 can provide computers for an entire classroom.”
Asked to tell us more about the partnership between United Way and Greene Leaf, Executive Director Suzanne Richey was glad to respond.
“The United Way of Greene County has a vested interest in supporting a variety of nonprofit organizations in the community, including Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools,” Richey said via email. “This year, in particular, this partnership has proved invaluable.
“As Greene LEAF worked during the Covid-19 pandemic to fund technology and Internet access for all Greene County students, the United Way worked alongside them, supporting their fundraising efforts in a variety of ways.
“In 2020, the United Way allocated funds to Greene LEAF that helped provide connectivity devices to the outer reaches of the county, connecting students and educators during a time when distance learning was sometimes the only option.
“Additionally, The United Way worked with Greene LEAF to secure funding for devices for our first and second grade students. Through a grant from the State of Tennessee, the school system was able to purchase devices and software that address the needs of both readers and pre-readers and those with limited computer technology experience.
“The United Way and Greene LEAF also co-wrote a grant from the University of Tennessee that provided funds to support the foundation’s first audit. This step is critical for our growing foundation and will support the organization’s work in securing additional funding long into the future.”
What’s the bottom line, then? Richey summed it up thusly: “With the United Way’s support, Greene LEAF is a more effective organization and is able to better address its mission of providing needed technology, literacy and arts education support to the Greene County School System.”
With United Way involved, local generosity spreads even further and boosts yet another effort, a foundational one, that makes our community a better place, and gives our students improved learning tools.
Support the United Way. As Greene LEAF itself notes: “Every gift, of any amount, changes lives.”