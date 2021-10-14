Five United Way agencies will open their doors to the public Saturday for the organization’s first Tour of Hope event.
The tour will include Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville/Greene County, 740 W. Church St.; Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, 602 W. Church St.; Opportunity House, 205 N. Irish St.; Greene County YMCA, 404 Y St.; and Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen, 715 Wesley Ave.
Each of those agencies will host an open house including refreshments from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and United Way of Greene County Executive Director Wendy Peay said the public is invited to visit all or a few of the agencies for a tour and to visit with staff and clients.
The United Way started its annual fundraising campaign in September. Due to the continued spread of COVID-19, the organization can’t conduct that campaign in the way it has in the past, leading Peay to look for alternatives.
“The Tour of Hope was an idea born from the old tour of homes model,” said Peay. “Since we’re not really in a position to do large in-person meetings, this seemed like a great way to give people an idea what United Way does in smaller groups.”
The United Way of Greene County was formed in 1958-1959 after it grew out of an older program called the United Fund, and since then it has raised almost $23 million in funding to support a wide range of agencies and programs that support the community, including raising more than $70,000 in its first year in support of several programs including the Red Cross, local scouts and the Tuberculosis Association.
“We don’t do direct service. We fund organizations here who have the capacity to do that service,” Peay recently told The Greeneville Sun.
Peay said visitors can start at any of the participating agencies or at a welcome reception at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., where Peay will have a booth between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday.
“I will have packets of information and driving directions. If people want to come to me first, they can, or they can start the tour at any agency and get the same information at any starting point,” Peay said.
Those who visit all five agencies and post about their visits on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #UWGCHOPE by Sunday will be entered to win a prize, Peay said. Winners will be notified Monday.
United Way of Greene County can be found on Facebook and Instagram at @unitedwayofgreenecounty.