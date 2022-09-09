United Way of Greene County will kick off its fall campaign season with a “Week of Caring” Sept. 19-23.
This series of events, held in partnership with The Greeneville Sun and in coordination with Tusculum University’s Center for Civic Advancement, will pair community projects with volunteers, according to Wendy Peay, executive director of United Way of Greene County.
”To kick off our 2022 United Way Campaign, we are thrilled to invite the community to spend time giving back to United Way partner organizations who serve so many,” Peay said.
”We could not be more grateful to The Greeneville Sun for partnering in this first annual Week of Caring. While we will be asking for financial support for all United Way organizations, the volunteer time that will be given during the Week of Caring is critical to support our thriving community,” she said.
Tammy Kinser and Beverly Miller, members of the United Way of Greene County board of directors, have volunteered to chair the Week of Caring.
All partner agencies and many other community organizations will submit needed projects, and companies will be asked to field teams of volunteers to accomplish this much-needed work in Greene County, Peay said.
Since 1958, United Way of Greene County has conducted an annual fundraising campaign for local human services.
In 2021, United Way helped 24,174 individuals receive food, housing and utility assistance.
Agencies benefitting from the 2022-23 campaign include these supporting education: Sequoyah Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County, CASA of of Northeast Tennessee, The Children’s Center Scholarship Program, Family Resource Center of Greene County Schools, Family Support Center of Greeneville City Schools, Girl Scout Council for Southern Appalachians;
United Way agencies improving health include: Child Advocacy Center, Greene County Cancer Program, Frontier Health — Nolichuckey/Holston Mental Health Center, Mountain Region Speech and Hearing, and Greene County YMCA Member and Camp Scholarships;
Agencies sustaining income include: CHIPS Family Violence Shelter, Personal Support Services, Foster Grandparent Program, Tennessee Rehabilitation Center at Greeneville;
Agencies providing basic needs include: American Red Cross, Greene County Community Ministries/Food Bank, Opportunity House, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.
In 2023, United Way of Greene County will fund special programs serving specific needs in Greene County. They include the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department, Stan Ritter Fund at Greene County Schools, Family Resource Center, Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen, and Greene LEAF Magic School Bus.
Donations made to United Way of Greene County stay in Greene County, with only one cent of every dollar raised going outside of the community each year to pay state and national dues.
Anyone who would like to get involved in the Week of Caring can contact David Varney at david@unitedwayofgreenecounty.com.
In addition to Kinser and Miller, United Way Board members include: James Kiel, president; Ron Metcalfe, Allocations Committee chair; David Varney, treasurer; Sangela Blue, Eric Carroll, Shawn Collins, Alan Corley, Roxanne Dunn, Gary Funk, Scott Jenkins, LaJean Larsen, Anne Perez, Mark Proffitt, Nicholas Shelton and Jeff Taylor.
In addition to the Week of Caring, Nov. 29 has been marked as the first ever one-day giving event for Greene County. For more informaton on the 24 hours of giving back, visit www.givegreene.com.
To donate to this year’s campaign or for more information on United Way, visit “United Way of Greene County, Inc.” on Facebook or visit www.unitedwayofgreenecounty.com.