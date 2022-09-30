United Way of Greene County has set a goal of $350,000 for its annual campaign to benefit local agencies that provide education, health, and basic needs.
The campaign kicked off last week with a “Week of Caring” in which volunteers were paired with needed projects like cleaning, painting and yard work at nonprofit locations.
Next up in campaign activities is a 24-hour online fundraiser on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. On this special day, United Way of Greene County hopes to raise an additional $25,000, according to Wendy Peay, executive director.
United Way hopes to reach its campaign goal by Dec. 31, Peay said.
When assessing how the current economy could affect this year’s campaign, Peay identified both positives and negatives.
“Our labor market is stil strong with jobs to be had, but inflation sure limits discretionary income of the sort people use to give,” she said. “Of course, those exact conditions are when United Way is most needed. When people are working, they need the high quality daycare we support at the Children’s Center, and they need lots of services for their kids. However, with inflation high, many also need support for basic needs like food and utility assistance.”
She said United Way leaders tried to be both cautious and hopeful when setting this year’s goal.
Since 1958, United Way of Greene County has conducted an annual fundraising campaign for local human services.
In 2021, United Way helped 24,174 individuals receive food, housing and utility assistance.
Agencies benefitting from the 2022-23 campaign include these supporting education: Sequoyah Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County, CASA of of Northeast Tennessee, The Children’s Center Scholarship Program, Family Resource Center of Greene County Schools, Family Support Center of Greeneville City Schools, Girl Scout Council for Southern Appalachians;
United Way agencies improving health include: Child Advocacy Center, Greene County Cancer Program, Frontier Health — Nolichuckey/Holston Mental Health Center, Mountain Region Speech and Hearing, and Greene County YMCA Member and Camp Scholarships;
Agencies sustaining income include: CHIPS Family Violence Shelter, Personal Support Services, Foster Grandparent Program, Tennessee Rehabilitation Center at Greeneville;
Agencies providing basic needs include: American Red Cross, Greene County Community Ministries/Food Bank, Opportunity House, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.
In 2023, United Way of Greene County will fund special programs serving specific needs in Greene County. They include the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department, Stan Ritter Fund at Greene County Schools, Family Resource Center, Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen, and Greene LEAF Magic School Bus.
Donations made to United Way of Greene County stay in Greene County, with only one cent of every dollar raised going outside of the community each year to pay state and national dues.
United Way Board members include: James Kiel, president; Ron Metcalfe, Allocations Committee chair; David Varney, treasurer; Sangela Blue, Eric Carroll, Shawn Collins, Alan Corley, Roxanne Dunn, Gary Funk, Scott Jenkins, Tammy Kinser, LaJean Larsen, Beverly Miller, Anne Perez, Mark Proffitt, Nicholas Shelton, and Jeff Taylor.
For more information on the Nov. 29 Giving Tuesday fundraiser, visit www.givegreene.com .
To donate to this year’s campaign or for more information on United Way, visit “United Way of Greene County, Inc.” on Facebook or www.unitedwayofgreenecounty.com .