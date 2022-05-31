Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation Tuesday that will establish the Tennessee Unlicensed Facility Registry within the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, according to a press release from the state.
The legislation creates a searchable registry and moves the criminal penalty for operating an adult or elderly care facility without a license after being placed on the registry from a class B misdemeanor to a class D felony.
“The last thing aging Tennesseans should have to worry about is being taken advantage of by the very people that are supposed to care for them,” said Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability Executive Director James Dunn. “This law will provide transparency for Tennessee families as they look to find care for a loved one and deter habitual unlicensed operators who seek to take advantage of our most vulnerable.”
As identified in Tennessee’s 2022 Elder Abuse Task Force Report, elderly and vulnerable adults residing in unlicensed facilities are especially susceptible to neglect, abuse, and financial exploitation according to the press release from the state.
In 2021, the governor’s office tasked the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability with leading a strike force with other state departments and agencies to address cases of unlicensed facilities across the state. Since January 2021, the strike force has dealt with over 100 identified unlicensed facilities across the state, according to the release.
The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability is the designated state agency on aging and is mandated to provide leadership relative to aging issues on behalf of older persons in the state. The mission of the agency is to bring together and leverage programs, resources, and organizations to protect and ensure the quality of life and independence of older Tennesseans and adults with disabilities.