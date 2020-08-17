A Greeneville man was charged late Friday with public intoxication after he was found lying on the ground behind a shed at a house on Ann Street after allegedly making an annoyance of himself to residents.
Nathan S. Helton, 2049 John Graham Road, was charged with after an investigation by the Greeneville Police responding to a call of a man walking through yards and in the roadway on Ann Street, according to a report from the department.
At about 10:25 p.m., officers responded to Ann Street and found Helton lying behind the shed. He had to be helped to his feet and assisted to a waiting Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Service ambulance to be checked out, the report stated.
Found to be medically fit by the emergency medical technicians, officers noted that Helton had a strong odor of alcohol about his person, had slurred speech and remained unsteady on his feet, according to the report.
Helton was subsequently arrested as it was determined he was a danger to himself and others and “was unreasonably annoying people in the immediate neighborhood.”