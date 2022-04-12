Up to $9,000 in cash and checks from Girl Scout cookie sale receipts was stolen Monday morning from a house on Choctaw Drive in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report.
The theft occurred between 7:20 and about 8 a.m. Monday. The homeowner told deputies she took her children to school and when she returned home, noticed drawers in the kitchen and a bedroom had been opened.
The homeowner checked a downstairs office and looked where the money from the sale of Girl Scout cookies had been kept. The money deposit bag was missing, the report said.
The maroon-colored bag contained between $6,000 to $9,000 in cash and checks. The money was intended to go the Girl Scouts of America office in Johnson City, the report said.
The theft remains under investigation.