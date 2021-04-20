US Nitrogen donated 20 recycle containers to Keep Greene Beautiful to distribute to schools upon request. “Keep Greene Beautiful works to achieve its goal of a cleaner and more beautiful community through educating children and adults on the importance of litter control and recycling. We are very grateful for US Nitrogen’s support to give students additional ways to recycle,” said Director of Keep Greene Beautiful Jennifer Wilder. Pictured with two of the containers, from left are US Nitrogen employees Reliability Process Engineer Lucē Crim, Operations Manager Mike Beeler and PSM Engineer Sanjeev Paramasivam.