The explosion Tuesday that devastated Lebanon’s capital city could not happen at the US Nitrogen facility in Greene County, plant manager Dylan Charles said this week.
At least 150 people were killed and more than 5,000 injured in the massive blast in Beirut apparently caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of solid ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse at the port. Large sections of the city were destroyed.
Charles also addressed questions about a discharge seen coming from US Nitrogen on the night of July 23 reported by several citizens to the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation.
NOT MADE HERE
Ammonium nitrate is used as fertilizer and in the manufacture of explosives. US Nitrogen, at 471 Pottertown Road in Midway, makes liquid ammonium nitrate for Ohio-based parent company Austin Powder Co.
ANSOL, as the compound is known, is a component of blasting agents that Austin Powder sells and is made by combining nitric acid and ammonium.
Charles said the liquid solution-type of ammonium nitrate manufactured at US Nitrogen would not react the same way as the solid form of the chemical stored in the Beirut warehouse. The explosion cause remains under investigation. The blast was preceded by a fire in a nearby port warehouse.
“We are saddened” by the loss of life and injuries in the Lebanese disaster, Charles said.
“The product that was involved in the Beirut incident was solid ammonium nitrate. US Nitrogen does not manufacture the solid ammonium nitrate. They are very different products,” he said. “Ours is a solution in water and in a lower concentration than in the products involved in the incident in Beirut. Ours is a liquid solution.”
Charles said US Nitrogen conforms to safety guidelines set forth by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Environmental Protection Agency and other federal and state agencies.
“All our practices regarding storage and handling of our products follow regulatory guidelines,” he said. “We don’t have any combustibles anywhere near a product that could cause a fire anywhere similar to what happened in Beirut.”
SAFETY EMPHASIZED
The solid ammonium nitrate had been kept in the Beirut warehouse since 2014 after being confiscated from a cargo ship.
“It was stored for many, many years. We do not keep products on hand for many years,” Charles said. “The incident (in Beirut) is not possible at US Nitrogen.”
Charles said safety practices are emphasized at the Pottertown Road facility.
“We always keep the safety of our employees and the residents of the surrounding communities as our first priorities,” he said.
According to the Cameo Chemicals database of hazardous chemicals listed on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric website, ammonium nitrate liquid contains white crystals dissolved in water.
“Though the material itself is noncombustible, it will accelerate the burning of combustible materials. Toxic oxides of nitrogen are produced in fires involving this material,” the database states.
Charles emphasized that no solid ammonium nitrate such as the substance believed to have exploded Tuesday in Beirut and involved in other deadly industrial accidents is kept at US Nitrogen.
“We do not manufacture it or store it or have that (capacity),” he said.
NO EMISSIONS RELEASED
Charles commented about a discharge seen coming from US Nitrogen on the night of July 23. One resident described the release as “a fog” that had “an odor.”
Charles said what some people saw was the result of “a routine maintenance activity” that did not release any harmful emissions.
The “flaring process” during the maintenance procedure created “a larger flame than neighbors are used to,” Charles said.
“It was a flaring event, but there were no emissions from the site,” he said.
TDEC investigated after several local residents made inquiries.
Amanda Davis, TDEC’s Division of Air Pollution Control field office manager in Johnson City, wrote in an email Wednesday that observations of the US Nitrogen facility were conducted on the afternoon of July 24 from locations on McDonald Road and Pottertown Road.
From the Pottertown Road location, an inspector saw “various steam/water vapor plumes coming from the facility and one of the flares in operation.”
The inspector spoke with plant personnel, who said the flare was in use “to conduct a catalyst reduction,” the email said.
The inspector also reviewed video footage taken on the night of July 23 by a neighbor.
“The flare was seen in the footage along with various steam/water plumes from the facility. Facility records were reviewed and indicated that the facility was operating within permitted limits. There were no malfunction or process upsets during this time,” Davis wrote in the email.
Charles said that overcast weather conditions on the night of July 23 may have contributed to the appearance of a fog-like layer of moisture near the ground at US Nitrogen.
One person who contacted TDEC described experiencing “specific health-related symptoms” related to plant operations on July 23 after traveling to “the area of concern.”
“The permits issued by the Division of Air Pollution Control are done in accordance with standards prescribed to protect public health and welfare and the environment. The Division of Air Pollution Control does conduct routine surveillance to ensure that facility is complying with the terms of their permit,” Davis wrote.
“Health issues or individual health-related symptoms experienced are not within our expertise for investigation and would be better discussed with the Department of Health or medical professionals,” Davis wrote.
VIRUS-FREE
US Nitrogen has about 80 employees. About 100 people are on-site at the facility, including contractors.
“We are online producing product and selling product,” Charles said. “The equipment is running well and (plant operation) is what we expect it to be.”
No US Nitrogen employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, Charles said.
“We have not been affected from a personnel standpoint from the pandemic. We have had zero COVID-19 cases in our workforce,” he said.”The facility is operating well and we will continue to keep our employees safe with this pandemic.”