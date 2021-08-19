U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn said during a visit to Greeneville on Wednesday that two issues she believes are vitally important for rural East Tennessee are access to rural broadband and high speed internet, and access to rural healthcare.
“You cannot have access to 21st century education, health care, and law enforcement without rural broadband and high speed internet,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn made the comments during a “legislative update” at the Walters State Community College Niswonger Campus.
Blackburn was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018. She is currently serving a six-year term.
Prompted by questions from Tennessee State Rep. David Hawk, Blackburn provided her outlook on how legislation in Washington D.C. was progressing and how it will affect Tennesseeans and those living in Greene County.
Blackburn said that she has worked at the federal level to make grant funding available for rural broadband projects across East Tennessee.
Blackburn also touted her bill for telehealth, and its benefits for rural Tennesseeans.
Blackburn’s telehealth initiative was passed as a part of the CARES Act that has delivered relief to Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That initiative was limited in scope due to the limited time-sensitive nature of the bill, but now Blackburn believes that there is bipartisan support in the Congress to make telehealth services permanent.
Blackburn also stressed the importance of rural hospitals and healthcare.
Blackburn said she is currently sponsoring a bill that will help communities without a hospital have at least a medical emergency station. This service could be an independent structure or it could be placed at a fire station or some other public building. The bill aims to provide an immediate stabilizing level of care, before a patient is transported to a hospital, something that is absent in some rural communities.
Blackburn is also working on an initiative that would incentivize doctors to practice in rural areas. The program that she is currently supporting would forgive up to $200,000 of a doctor’s student loan debt tax-free if they practiced in a rural area for five years.
Blackburn also bemoaned the amount of debt the U.S. currently finds itself in.
“From President Washington to President Bush we had accrued $10.6 trillion in total debt. That debt doubled in the Obama-Biden years, and President Trump added $2 trillion before spending more because of COVID-19,” Blackburn said. “Now after six months President Biden has almost pushed our national debt past $30 trillion.”
Blackburn also noted that she did not support the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package that passed in the Senate with the support of both Republicans and Democrats.
She argues that only 25% of the bill was actual infrastructure and that the rest of the package was a “socialist wishlist.”
Blackburn sees the national debt as a matter of national security.
“You have to look at who owns our debt. China is the number two owner of our debt, and they are not our ally. They are our adversary,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn also called the current situation in Afghanistan ”heartbreaking.” In Afghanistan the radical Islamist militant group the Taliban has recaptured the entire nation only days after the United States withdrew a majority of its troops from the nation.
Now thousands of U.S. soldiers and Afghan civilians who have been sympathetic to U.S. troops for the past 20 years remain in the country as the Taliban has fully taken control of the nation and its militants patrol the streets of the capitol city Kabul. Notably thousands remain trapped in the Kabul airport awaiting evacuation through the help of the U.S. and its allies.
“It didn’t have to be this way,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn said she is praying for U.S. troops being redeployed to Afghanistan to help secure evacuation efforts.
Blackburn, who sits on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee, said she has worked tirelessly to get U.S. soldiers and their Afghan partners out of the country. She also lamented the fact that the committee has not received an intelligence briefing in five days.
“I am focused on the safety and safe harbor of those individuals every single day,” Blackburn said. “If you know anyone seeking safe passage out of Afghanistan please tell them to email my office at Afghanistan.evac@blackburn.senate.gov.”
Blackburn wrapped up the event by praising Tennessee’s economic prosperity and fiscal responsibility.
“Tennessee was only one out of six states to end 2020 with a budget surplus. Our counties and school systems have managed their money well,” Blackburn said.
When she is thinking about budgets, Blackburn said she is always thinking about how her decisions affect main street businesses in small communities. She recited the mantra she tries to use when making policy decisions.
“Less regulation plus less litigation plus less taxation equals more innovation and job creation,” Blackburn said. “If a policy fits that description, then I will support it.”