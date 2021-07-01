Robert Lane, second from left, commanding officer of the USS Greeneville, makes a point, while discussing activities in Greeneville, July 1-4, for the 25th anniversary celebration of the nuclear submarine’s commissioning. Activities will include a reunion of past and current crew members, receptions, service projects, a parade and a banquet, all in Greene County. From left are: Bob Rediske, former USS Greeneville submariner, who now lives in Greene County; Lane; Lane’s wife Carrie with dog Daphne; Jonathan Render, “chief of the boat” (or top enlisted man on the USS Greeneville); and Dale Long, president of USS Greeneville Inc., which successfully lobbied the Navy to name a vessel after the town and maintains close ties with the boat. The Lanes and Render arrived in Greeneville Wednesday, meeting with Rediske and Long at Aubrey’s Restaurant.