The crew of USS Greeneville recently received masks as a gift from USS Greeneville Inc. and Greene County.
“The masks are certainly appreciated in the new era where they have become a necessary accessory to help protect us all,” Stephanie Render, the wife of Chief of the Boat Jonathan Render, said in an emailed statement.
The sailors aboard USS Greeneville recently completed a successful deployment. Upon their return they received the masks to help support their transition into shore life.
“The masks are representative of the great pride we all share for 772,” Render said in the emailed statement. “The traditional battle logo is a wonderful centerpiece above the shared sentiment ‘Pride Runs Deep.’”
Sailors were issued uniform masks but thanks to the donation from Greeneville and Greene county, they will have a great alternative to get them around town in Hawaii. The crew and families of USS Greenville continue to be thankful for their special relationship with the people of Greenville and Greene County.
Commanding Officer Robert Lane expressed his gratitude.
“I wanted to thank Greeneville and Greene County for the awesome GREENEVILLE face masks. Though we are not authorized to wear them while in uniform, the crew is happy to have another mask to show our pride for USS Greeneville,” he said in the written statement.
"USS Greeneville sends a big mahalo nui loa, thank you very much, to Greeneville Inc., Greeneville, and Greene County for their continued support of our mighty warship," Render wrote.
Greeneville and Greene County have maintained a strong relationship with the submarine and crew both before and after its commissioning in 1996.
In 1989, the community convinced the U.S. Navy to name a fast-attack nuclear sub after Greeneville, following petition campaigns that collected more than 20,000 names, a major letter-writing campaign and even a visit by 12 community leaders to Washington, D.C.
Over the years, sailors from the USS Greeneville have visited the town to talk with school groups, participate in community projects, lead the Greeneville parades and host a reunion for past and current crew members and their families.
USS Greeneville Inc., a nonprofit organization, serves as the link between the community and the submarine. The organization will soon begin preparing for the 25th anniversary of the USS Greeneville’s commissioning, to be celebrated in summer of 2021.