A new mural of Greeneville’s namesake submarine was revealed Monday afternoon as a part of Tri-Cities Navy Week.
An unveiling ceremony for a mural of the USS Greeneville, the Los Angeles class, nuclear-powered attack submarine named for the town, drew a large crowd to its location in the parking lot of the Greene County Partnership on Monday, a crowd joined by some current USS Greeneville sailors.
The mural was created by local artist Joe Kilday and is the latest addition to the mural trail in downtown Greeneville. The USS Greeneville mural is the 13th mural located in the downtown area and the eighth completed by Kilday.
The mural depicts the USS Greeneville submarine along with two badges proclaiming the vessel’s motto “Volunteers Defending Frontiers.” It is 9 feet tall and 40 feet wide.
The USS Greeneville was named after Greeneville, Tennessee, when residents and local business Greeneville Metal Manufacturing, which built submarine components, pushed for a submarine to be named after a small town, rather than a large metropolitan area.
Former and current USS Greeneville Inc. board members attended and spoke at the ceremony about the journey to have the submarine named after the town and the importance of the achievement.
“It was a project filled with optimism from beginning to end,” former USS Greeneville board member Gregg Jones said. “It was such an example of what you can do with teamwork.”
Jones grew emotional as he read a letter addressed to Secretary of the Navy H. Lawrence Garrett III written by retired Rear Admiral Francis McCorkle, a Mohawk native, who voiced his support for the naming of the USS Greeneville back in 1989.
The Nov. 11, 1989, letter said: “Mr. Secretary, I love my homeplace and I love the U.S. Navy. Unfortunately, to serve the one I had to give up the other. I can think of nothing which could do greater honor to them both than to name SSN-772 the USS Greeneville. In a way, it would be like going home. Thank you for your time and consideration. I’ll prayerfully wait for your decision.”
The letter, combined with a local delegation of a dozen Greeneville and Greene County residents who lightheartedly dubbed itself the “Dirty Dozen” and traveled to lobby legislators in Washington, D.C., pushed the local naming effort across the finish line.
Wayne Bettis, a former president of USS Greeneville Inc. said the original campaign to name the submarine brought the city and county together in a positive way that did not always happen. He said Monday that he felt the mural did the same thing as both Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison and Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty spoke at the unveiling ceremony.
“The sub is still doing its job bringing the city and county together with this mural,” Bettis said.
Kilday, himself a Navy veteran, spoke with pride at the unveiling of the mural and called the opportunity to create it “an honor.”
“This is the culmination of my mural career,” Kilday said.
Four sailors from the USS Greeneville attended the ceremony, including her commander, Commander Robert Lane.
Lane said it seemed like fate for him to command the submarine as his first day in boot camp in 1992 was also the day that the keel was laid for the USS Greeneville.
Lane took command of the submarine in September 2020.
“I have never had the support from a community on any other boat that I have been on that I have had on USS Greeneville,” Lane said. “I can’t say enough about the support you all give us.”
The three sailors joining Lane agreed that they appreciated the community’s support.
The three USS Greeneville sailors joining Lane at the event included Senior Chief of Boat Dan Dumitrache, Lt. (junior grade) Collin Barlow and Petty Officer Second Class Zachery Finley.
Finley said that he had served on the submarine for about two years, and he enjoyed the support from Greeneville and Greene County and was enjoying his visit to Greeneville.
“It’s beautiful. The weather is amazing, the people are amazing. Everything is just great. I’d like to come back,” Finley said.
Barlow has served on the USS Greeneville for a little less than a year and did not know about the support the submarine received from her namesake community until he experienced it first hand.
“I had no idea about the support that the boat gets until I experienced it. It’s really not like that on other boats. I got cards and a Christmas stocking and things like that. That connection is special and something you don’t get on other boats. I love the support, and I love the story behind it,” Barlow said.
The USS Greeneville was launched on Sept. 17, 1994 and commissioned on Feb. 16, 1996. She is currently undergoing upgrades at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, and will be underway later this year.
The Greene County Partnership was able to complete the mural project with funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Current USS Greeneville Inc. President Dale Long said the mural will help keep the submarine tied to the local community for years to come.
“The mural will be here long after I’m gone, I’ll tell you that,” Long said.
For more information on the Navy Week activities, visit www.outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Tri-Cities-2023/.