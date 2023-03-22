USS Greeneville Open House Set April 4 Mar 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Have you ever wondered about life on a submarine?On April 4, you can ask crew members of the USS Greeneville.An open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1990.Everyone is invited to attend and visit with the sailors.Visitors can drop in and thank the crew members and express pride for their service onboard Greeneville's submarine.VFW Post 1990 is located at 70 Harland St.The event is being held in conjunction with Tri-Cities Navy Week, April 3-9.For more information about Tri-Cities Navy Week, visit https://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Tri-Cities-2023/. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Naval Forces Aviation Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Mosheim Teenager Killed In Crash Friday Arrest Made In Connection With 2021 Caitlin Crum Death December Car Fire Death Ruled Accidental Relative's Justice Vigil Ends Before Murder Case Solved 3 Finalists Selected For Upcoming Airport Authority Vacancy