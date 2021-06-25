The sailors are coming to Greeneville next week, and local people are likely to see the nautical folk moving and even working among us.
These are not just any sailors. They are past and present crew from the USS Greeneville submarine coming for a reunion and celebration in the town whose name their vessel bears. As a bonus, the timing allows them to participate in the town’s official Independence Day celebration, including serving, with their families, as grand marshals of the Independence Day weekend parade Saturday night.
Plans are for the visitors to ride on a float in that parade, giving the people of two Greenevilles the chance to have a look at one another.
Of particular relevance to the submariners is that the celebration next weekend honors not just the nation’s birthday, but the 25th anniversary of the USS Greeneville’s commissioning.
A committee formed by USS Greeneville Inc. has been planning the weekend for months, much of that planning done while COVID-19 made it impossible to foresee just what would be possible in July 2021. With COVID’s impact now in decline, the committee has been able finally to work out more specific details for the celebrations.
“It is a great honor to have the sailors come and celebrate their 25th celebration in our hometown,” said Dale Long, president of USS Greeneville Inc. “We continue close ties with the boat that bears our name. Please help us make them feel welcome!”
Thursday will give the town and the sailors regional television exposure through a 10 a.m. talk show on Johnson City’s WJHL Television, “Daytime Tri-Cities.”
That afternoon will find the visitors touring the campus of Tusculum University at 2 p.m., attending a Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting at 4, visiting the Greeneville Central Fire Hall at 4:45, and enjoying a Lyrics on the Lawn concert by the band Smooth Sailor between 6 and 9 p.m.
Friday will be taken up mostly by private and invitation-only activities, with a pre-reunion luncheon at the General Morgan Inn. The day’s activities culminate from 4 to 10 p.m. with an invitation-only meet and greet event on the Terrace of the General Morgan Inn.
Spouses of the crewmen will have the opportunity for a “Ladies Day Out” shopping/touring trip by bus starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
At 9 a.m., the crew members will begin work on selected community projects for Greene County Habitat for Humanity and the Town of Greeneville. Their work will extend into mid-afternoon.
Greeneville’s Independence Day celebration starts Saturday at 5 p.m. downtown, heralded by a cannon-firing at the Niswonger Foundation.
At 8:30 p.m., parade lineup will begin at Town Square Shopping Center, with the parade moving forward at 9:15 with sailors and families riding a float as grand marshals.
A fireworks show at 10 p.m. will end the day’s official activities.
The visitors will enjoy a Southern-style breakfast at First Presbyterian Church Sunday morning from 8 to 10 a.m. Golf at Link Hills Country Club will be available to the visitors, with tee time at 9 a.m.
A downtown Greeneville walking tour for visitors is to begin at 10 a.m., with a private pool party and cookout at the residence of Dale Long, the man considered the “Father of the USS Greeneville” due to his conception and leadership of the project from its beginning and going forward.
The culminating event of the Sunday will be a banquet gathering at 5 p.m. at the General Morgan Inn. For sailor families with small children, child care oversight and activities for the youngsters will be provided during the dinner.
The USS Greeneville visitors will depart the next day, July 5.