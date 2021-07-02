Thursday’s rain held off long enough for the USS Greeneville sailors’ tour of Tusculum University, which was among their first stops while they are visiting Greene County this week for the 25th anniversary of the nuclear submarine’s commissioning.
Tusculum offers a full-ride scholarship each year to a USS Greeneville sailor or their spouse or children.
The sailors were joined by some family members as well as Trevor Kahland, a rising Tusculum University senior attending the university cost-free through the scholarship program. His father Travis Kahland served on the vessel as a member of its first crew, and Kahland said he is studying environmental science and criminal justice with plans of becoming a park ranger or game warden in the area.
The group was welcomed by Tusculum University President Dr. Scott Hummel, who said in his first year in Greene County and in his position at the university, one of the first things he learned about the area was how proud local residents are of the USS Greeneville.
“Very quickly I recognized how proud Greeneville and Tusculum are of the relationship with the USS Greeneville,” he said.
Hummel discussed the university’s long history as an institution of higher education where former president Andrew Johnson learned. He also said that George Washington gave an early donation of $100, which he noted “was worth a lot more in his day.”
Then, Hummel joined the group on their tour led by Robert Zirkle, a Tusculum graduate and enrollment representative.
Zirkle and Hummel focused much on Tusculum’s history, including both the Garland Library, which sailors learned was originally a Carnegie Library, and the President Andrew Johnson Library and Museum.
Zirkle also pointed out the Old Oak.
“Tusculum is the oldest university in Tennessee, and that tree was here before Tusculum,” Hummel told the group.
The tour also included visits to newer parts of campus including the cafeteria, the gym and the Meen Center, but the libraries were highlights for sailor Cole Jorgensen of Franklin, Tennessee, and Chief of the Boat Jon Render, originally from Dallas, Texas.
“The library was amazing,” Jorgensen said after the tour.
“I really liked seeing all the old books in the old library, and where they said they had Andrew Johnson’s deathbed,” Render said. “That definitely stuck out to me to be able to walk through there and see a bunch of 1800s volumes.”
Render said the group enjoyed the tour overall and that he planned to bring plenty of information about Tusculum back to the ship so sailors interested in attending, potentially on the annual scholarship Kahland has, can learn more.
“It’s a beautiful campus. We were all talking about that,” he said. “We’re going to get a bunch of materials from there to take back to the boat and make sure its available to the sailors. We’ve got at least one sailor that just recently got out who is interested, and I’m sure some others will be.”
Render also said the group’s visit to Greeneville, his first time visiting, has been off to a good start.
“People have been awesome. As we’ve started making the rounds, everybody has been super welcoming and friendly,” he said.
Commander Robert Lane, originally from Houston, Texas, and also a first-time visitor to Greeneville, echoed the sentiment.
“The amount of support and pride in Greeneville has been overwhelming. It’s amazing,” Lane said.
Lane and Render presented Hummel with a new framed photo of the vessel, which Hummel said he was eager to hang in his office.
“It is a great honor and privilege to host these guys and give them a tour of our beautiful and historic campus. We appreciate their service over 25 years, and we are honored to give an annual scholarship to them or their families,” Hummel said.