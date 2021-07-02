Though the USS Greeneville is eligible for decommissioning, Navy officials instead have approved it for refueling, which means the boat could remain in service as long as about 20 years more, Commander Robert Lane said in Greeneville Friday.
The boat “could be around for a long time to come,” he said during a press conference on the terrace of the General Morgan Inn & Conference Center.
Refueling a nuclear submarine is a months-long process due to safety protocols necessitated by the nuclear fuel, Lane said after the press conference. This means the boat will be dry-docked for about two years while spent fuel is removed and properly dealt with, and new fuel is put in place.
Lane was in Greeneville with 11 of the boat’s crew to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the nuclear fast-attack submarine named after this town. Also in town are former crew members, with more expected to arrive Saturday. The sailors are lodging with host families or staying in local hotels as they help the Town of Greeneville celebrate Independence Day.
USS Greeneville crew members and their families will serve as grand marshals in the town’s Fourth of July parade, which begins at 9:15 p.m. in the downtown area, and caps off with fireworks at 10 p.m.
The celebration leading up to the culminating events kicks off at 5 p.m. today with some of the sailors firing a cannon on the grounds of the Niswonger Foundation at 223 N. Main St.
John Render, current chief of the boat, or COB, greeted the town and declared it is “a joy to be in Greeneville.” He also described the duties associated with his job on the boat,
Former USS Greeneville COB Stan Simmerman amplified Render’s comments, noting that, in his view, a COB’s job is one of the most important ones in the U.S. Navy.
The COB position on a submarine is particularly challenging in that the COB must understand almost every function on the boat and be prepared to respond to a wide array of situations that could arise.
He described the job as providing an “interface between the commanding officer and the crew members.”
Simmerman also spoke of his first visit to Greeneville soon after the boat was named, and how he and other uniformed Naval personnel stood in line at a local McDonalds, where some young men proudly informed them that they were in a town whose name was on a US Navy nuclear submarine.
Greeneville’s Dale Long, president of USS Greeneville, Inc., recounted the grassroots history of how the boat came to be named after this small East Tennessee town, and assured the sailors that “Greeneville loves you people, and this is your home.”
Bob Rediske, a “plank holder” of the boat, (Navy jargon meaning that he was was a member of the crew when the submarine was commissioned) now lives in Greene County and in his comments praised the submarine and the town for which it is named. Other former crew members are house-hunting in Greene County now, he said.
Trevor Kahland, 21-year-old son of plank owner Travis Kahland, expressed his appreciation for Greeneville and his happiness at being able to attend Tusculum University through the USS Greeneville Scholarship. He has about a year of school remaining and is looking toward a career involving forestry.
At present, Kahland works at Aubrey’s restaurant while attending school and does volunteer work in Cherokee National Forest.
Being in Greeneville for the past three years has given him a love of the mountains here. “I’m not going back to Nebraska anytime soon,” the native Nebraskan said.
Mat Tanner, former fire control technician on the USS Greeneville, briefly explained the origin of the “plank holder” or “plank owner” phrase. It goes back to the early days of sailing, when ships were made of wood. Original sailors on those ships were given a plank from the ship in honor of their status.
Eventually, USS Greeneville plank owners will receive some small piece of the submarine whenever it is decommissioned, he said.